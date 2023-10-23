The best League of Legends games 2023

The insanely popular MOBA League of Legends might be PC-only, but that doesn’t mean that you’re limited to chunky computers to enjoy your favorite franchise. With our list of the best League of Legends games on Switch and mobile, we’ll help you experience this zany world from a whole new angle.

Let’s take a look at the best League of Legends games on Switch and mobile.

League of Legends: Wild Rift – mobile

Playing League of Legends: Wild Rift is the closest you can get to playing the original MOBA on the go, especially as even some of the best portable gaming consoles that can run the launcher are still ironing out their kinks. Wild Rift is built from the ground up for mobile play, featuring over 40 champions and two game modes: Wild Rift and ARAM.

Riot has consistently supported Wild Rift since its release in 2020, and the official website still promises that a console release is coming soon. Hopefully, we’ll be conquering the arena on our Nintendo Switch in the near future. Why not check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list to see where your favorite character ranks?

Ruined King – Switch

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story was the first League spin-off game to come from Riot’s publishing arm, Riot Forge. This tactical RPG sees you play as Miss Sarah Fortune, a popular gunslinger character from League’s enormous roster, as she takes over as the ruler of Bilgewater.

Alongside other recognizable characters like Braum, Ahri, and Pike, you work together to fight off an approaching threat from the black mist. This game is a great place to jump into the lore of League of Legends without worrying about who you main in the MOBA. We’ve got a bunch more details in our Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Switch review.

Convergence – Switch

Riot aims to conquer yet another genre with Convergence: A League of Legends Story. This Metroidvania serves as Ekko’s origin story, delving deeper into his life in Zaun and how he mastered his time manipulation abilities. Convergence is also a great game to start with if you’re looking for a familiar face, as Ekko plays a critical role in Netflix’s Arcane series, which helped to spread League even further than ever before.

Convergence features tight combat, fully-voiced dialogue, and beautiful character and environment art to truly immerse you in the story. For more on the game from a League newbie, check out our Convergence: A League of Legends Story Switch review.

The Mageseeker – Switch

Another Riot Forge entry, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story explores Sylus’ backstory as an imprisoned mage through an action-packed pixel roguelike from the developers of Moonlighter. Sylus is more of an anti-hero than a typical game protagonist, but this game sees you get to know him and his motivations across multiple runs and ultimately delivers his redemption.

Of course, this mage-freeing adventure also features other popular League champions like Morgana and Lux which avid fans can look forward to, but much like the other League of Legends Story entries, you don’t need any prior knowledge to fall in love with this game. Check out our The Mageseeker Switch review to find out more.

Legends of Runeterra – mobile

What videogame universe is complete without a digital CCG? Legends of Runeterra is Riot’s answer to physical card games like Magic the Gathering and digital competitors like Blizzard’s Hearthstone. The cards represent champions, locations, and other lore tidbits from League’s expansive universe.

Legends of Runeterra has both PvE and PvP gameplay and is free-to-play, so if you want to get involved in the League universe through a genre that you’re comfortable with, there’s no harm in giving it a go. You can head over to our Legends of Runeterra decks guide to find out where to start, or check out our other picks for best mobile card games of 2023.

There you have it, our list of the best League of Legends games available on the Nintendo Switch and mobile.