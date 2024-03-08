The Legend of Mushroom release date is here, and the game is already at the top of the App Store Free Games chart, a perfect cause for celebration if you ask us. This is especially true as not only is it a number one mobile game already, but after just one day out in the wild, Legend of Mushroom boasts 30 million downloads.

After seeing the announcement of the official Legend of Mushroom X account, we have a feeling that this game is going to be on our list of the best mobile RPGs. Just look at those adorable mushroom characters, they hold our hearts and there’s nothing we won’t do for them. However, we do have to question this little shroom on one thing, why do you want to become human? Speaking as one, we’re not that great. But hey, if that’s what you want, we can make it happen.

As with any good RPG, there’s plenty of equipment to kit out the mushroom so that it can thrive regardless of which class you choose. Just remember that it doesn’t hurt to have a friend, as the bosses in this game are fierce, and mushrooms are stronger if they stand together. They can be even more powerful with some Legend of Mushroom codes, so keep an eye out for freebies.

Beyond combat and the story, you can tend to your own garden. Yes, your mushroom can build its own garden, which you can then use as a means to mine for minerals, though you do need to be on the lookout for those pesky thieves. Shiitake happens, but we know you can handle it.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can check out Legend of Mushroom on iOS and Android devices – you can help it to achieve new milestones and heights, we suspect it’ll hit 100 million downloads before too long. If this isn’t the game for you, don’t worry, we have a list of the best cooking games, as it’s clear you don’t like to play with your food.