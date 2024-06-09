We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Max Caulfield is back in Life is Strange: Double Exposure

A Beloved Life is Strange character makes a triumphant return in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, due to release later this year.

Max Caulfield is back, ladies and gentlemen. The main protagonist from the original Life is Strange is set to take center stage once more in Life is Strange: Double Exposure later this year, as presented in the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2024. Even better news comes in the form of the platforms that the game is coming to. That’s right, the Nintendo Switch is on that list.

I have to be honest, I did not expect to see Max Caulfield again, but I am most definitely not complaining; no more settling for games like Life is Strange. Max looks so different this time around, so much so that I didn’t realize it was her until the very end of the trailer when it told us her name. As thrilled as I am to see her, I have so many questions – the main one being, where the hell is Chloe?

Chloe Price is one of my favorite videogame characters so the fact that she’s not present in the trailer fills me with dread. When it comes to bay or bae, I always choose my bae. Still, anything is possible, we’ll all just have to wait and see. One thing we do know for certain is that poor Max just can’t escape murder mysteries.

In Double Exposure, it’s evident that Max is hard at work once more to solve yet another murder, and with the twists and turns from her first outing, it feels safe to assume that her second one will feature just as many surprises.

What is the Life is Strange: Double Exposure release date?

Life is Strange: Double Exposure releases later this year on October 29, 2024, and is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

If you want to see just how much we cherish the LiS series at Pocket Tactics, check out our Life is Strange: True Colors review, Life is Strange 2 review, and Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection review. I even wrote a feature explaining how Alex’s story from True Colors helped me face my own grief.

