New otome combat game Love and Deepspace’s pre-registration open now

Find romance and fight aliens in new title Love and Deepspace, coming to mobile platforms next year, and now open for pre-registration.

Love and Deepspace pre-registration: two of the available characters holding cute plushes
Love and Deepspace

Do you want to fight monsters with hot boys in space? Then head over to Love and Deepspace’s pre-registration to secure entry to a new sci-fi world filled with rich stories, pretty men, and combat techniques.

Papergames, creator of Shining Nikki, shows off Love and Deepspace ahead of its release in 2024 on iOS and Android. The game is the latest entry into the Mr. Love series and offers a mix of eligible bachelors and combat in space.

Though the trailer below doesn’t show much of the space-fighting side of things, we promise you it’s in the game. You get sent to fight off evil ‘Wanderers’ with your chosen partner, but once you’re done with that you can work on your relationship and really get to know your new… friend. I guess you could call it an otome game?

You can cultivate relationships with one, two, or all three of the lovely guys on offer. You’ve got the choice of Xavier, a Deepspace hunter, Rafayel the artist, or Zayne the renowned heart surgeon. We’re having trouble choosing our favorite here on Pocket Tactics, and I can’t choose between Zayne or Rafayel.

Love and Deepspace has an immersive and very in-depth character creator, which you can also use to create your own likeness by scanning in a photo, using Papergames’ 3D rendering tech.

