The best gacha games 2023

There are an absolute ton of gacha games on mobile. In fact, it might well be the biggest genre on iOS and Android, with games featuring enormous franchises from Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and more. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start; particularly for those that haven’t played a gacha game before.

But that’s where we come in, with this list of the best gacha games mobile has to offer. We’re something of an expert on the genre, with many tier lists, reviews, and guides on the biggest gacha games, so our list is pretty definitive. We’ll continue adding to it as more games join the gang, so we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often.

Now, let’s take a look at the best gacha games on iOS and Android. We’re sure you’ll find yourself losing hundreds of hours to these addictive games.

Raid: Shadow Legends

What best gacha games list would be complete without arguably the biggest of them all, Raid: Shadow Legends? This visually-stunning RPG works across PC and mobile, and features a wide variety of heroes to collect and content to battle through.

Get started with our Raid: Shadow Legends guide then play it on the big screen with the help of our guide on how to play Raid: Shadow Legends on PC.

Genshin Impact

It might look like Breath of the Wild, but don’t let that put you off. Genshin Impact is a visually-stunning gacha game that challenges you to explore a wide-open world, battle through dungeons, and collect the game’s numerous characters.

Take a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to find out more about the playable characters, and our quick explainer if you’re not sure – just what is Genshin Impact?

AFK Arena

AFK Arena has established itself as one of the finest mobile gacha games thanks, primarily, to its fairness to those who play for free. It features a large cast of original characters, alongside special guest stars like Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio Auditore.

If you’d like to get started, check out our AFK Arena tier list, then grab some AFK Arena codes for free goodies.

Another Eden

Developed by classic JRPG talent who worked on the likes of Chrono Trigger, Another Eden is the closest you’ll get to a AAA mobile-exclusive JRPG. Much like AFK Arena, it also features gameplay that’s very fair to those who play for free.

Arknights

Mixing traditional gacha mechanics with tower defense gameplay, Arknights brings something a little different to the mix. It’s one of the most strategic options on this list, so relies a lot less on autoplay.

Check out our Arknights tier list before you get started.

Azur Lane

Blending together RPG, bullet hell, and naval warfare, Azur Lane is certainly one of the more unique entries on this list. Rather than collect characters, you collect ships, each of which has its own stats and skills.

Want to know which character is best? Take a look at our Azur Lane tier list.

Dragon Ball Legends

Despite pinning the yarn of new character, erm, Shallot, Dragon Ball Legends nonetheless allows you to create a powerful party of your favorite characters from the franchise’s history.

We’ve created a handy Dragon Ball Legends tier list to help you work out which character is best.

Guardian Tales

This gacha game plays like it’s 1991, drawing liberal inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Explore dungeons, solve puzzles, and recruit characters to join your party. We’ve put together a Guardian Tales tier list, Guardian Tales update tracker, and Guardian Tales guide for those just getting started in Guardian Tales.

Marvel Strike Force

One of the best gacha games on Android and iOS has to be Marvel Strike Force, which allows you to recruit your favorite superheroes like Spider-Man, The Hulk, and Iron Man, and create the ultimate team out of them.

Pokémon Masters

Yes, there is an official Pokémon gacha game on mobile. Pokémon Masters has you collecting sync pairs, which are combinations of your favorite trainers and Pokémon from the franchise’s history. We’ve got a Pokémon Masters guide, Pokémon Masters tier list, and Pokémon Masters update tracker to make your time with the game much easier.

Summoners War

No best gacha games list would be complete without the game that arguably started it all, Summoners War. Though it shows its age now, Summoners War laid the groundwork for many of the games on this list.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

There are a few Final Fantasy gacha games out on mobile, but Brave Exvius is one of the very best. With loads of recognizable faces from previous Final Fantasy titles, fun turn-based combat, and loads of special events, you’ll never run out of things to do.

Honkai Star Rail

This gacha game from Hoyoverse has you take control of the Trailblazer, in this title you roll for gorgeous characters with different elements and fighting styles, unravel an enthralling story, and take part in unique turn-based combat against numerous foes.

For more information, take a look at our Honkai Star Rail codes, Honkai Star Rail characters, and Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Upcoming gacha games

Zenless Zone Zero

Another game from Hoyoverse, we don’t know too much about Zenless Zone Zero just yet, but if Genshin Impact is anything to go by, we’re very excited to give this title a try. For more details, head on over to our Zenless Zone Zero characters guide.

You can also learn everything we know about the Zenless Zone Zero release date and even read our Zenless Zone Zero interview with the game’s producer.

