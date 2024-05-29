The Marvelous Game Showcase is back for 2024 following the positive reception from last year’s inaugural presentation. The company’s president, Suminobu Sato, is appearing alongside key developers to deliver updates on a range of Marvelous titles.

Last year’s presentation was full of exciting announcements for Switch gamers, including two new installments for both the Rune Factory franchise and Story of Seasons, Marvelous Inc.’s continuation of the Harvest Moon games. We also got a closer look at Fashion Dreamer, the dress-up game and spiritual successor to Style Savvy. If you’ve read our Fashion Dreamer review, you’ll know how much we loved this title.

In terms of predictions, we’re hoping to hear more about the Story of Seasons games announced last year, or the upcoming Rune Factory spin-off title, Project Dragon. If we’re really lucky, maybe we’ll learn more about the Moonlight Peaks release date, as Little Chicken recently announced that Marvelous Europe is publishing the fang-tastic farming sim in Europe and Australia.

Where can I watch the Marvelous Game Showcase 2024?

You can watch the Marvelous Game Showcase 2024 on Marvelous’ YouTube channel or the official website. The showcase begins at 3:00 PM PT / 6:00 PM ET / 23:00 PM BST on May 30, 2024.

As an added bonus, specific Story of Seasons and Rune Factory games are on sale for up to 60% off on the Nintendo eShop from May 30 until June 7, 2024.

We’ll update this page after the Marvelous Game Showcase with all the biggest announcements from the livestream. In the meantime, check out our Silent Hope Switch review to read more about why this Marvelous game was one of our Switch games of the year in 2023.