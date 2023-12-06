Win a Noble Collection Minecraft merch bundle with our Advent Calendar

Next up in the Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar is a smashing giveaway with the Noble Collection – one lucky winner will get a Minecraft merchandise bundle filled with goodies.

The Noble Collection is a pioneer of excellent movie, TV, and now videogame-themed items, including its latest assortment of Minecraft merchandise. Our giveaway includes one Minecraft-themed chess set with pieces shaped like everything from creepers to chickens, an illuminating redstone ore block replica (it’s not that big, don’t worry), and a light-up torch replica to keep the monsters at bay.

To celebrate the festive season and get everyone in the mood, we’re running loads of competitions this month, so check out our Poppy Playtime giveaway as well.

Please note that this giveaway is only open to UK entrants and runs until December 13, you can check out the Noble Collection’s US site here and the Amazon page to get yourself some Minecraft goodies across the globe. For more information, here are our terms and conditions.

PT – Minecraft Noble Collection giveaway



Good luck, and don’t let the zombies bite. Perhaps you’re thinking of getting into Minecraft, or heading back for more? Check out our guides to finding Minecraft diamonds, fighting the Minecraft Ender Dragon, and making a Minecraft lectern, too.