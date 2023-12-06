Win Poppy Playtime goodies with the Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar

The good times just keep rolling with the Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar, and this week, you can be one of ten people to win some goodies with our Poppy Playtime giveaway! The main prize includes a Poppy Playtime VHS Bundle Action Figure Playset and a Chapter 1 Steam code that five lucky winners will get their hands on, while another five runner-ups will receive a Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Steam code.

As for what you get in the Poppy Playtime VHS Bundle Action Figure Playset, the guest of honor is the exclusive 16-inch plush that’s reminiscent of a static-style Huggy Wuggy, though you also get two gold 2.5-inch mini-figures, a collector clip, and a poster. All of this comes encased in a VHS tape, making it an absolute must-own for Poppy Playtime fans.

Oh, let’s not forget that the plush bundle is just one of the two goodies you get with this giveaway, as you also get a Steam code for Poppy Playtime Chapter 1. Naturally, this is the perfect entry point for newcomers, and given there’s a Poppy Playtime Switch port on the horizon, there’s no better time to enter the Playtime Co. factory.

The Poppy Playtime VHS Bundle Action Figure Playset part of the giveaway is only open to entrants in the UK! But don’t worry, the codes aren’t region-locked so you can enter for that portion of the giveaway no matter where you are. We have various competitions lined up this holiday season, including a Minecraft giveaway, so make sure you enter that too. Remember to read our terms and conditions.

The Poppy Playtime VHS Bundle Action Figure Playset below is open to UK entrants only! Scroll down for the Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 Steam code that’s open worldwide.

PT – Poppy Playtime giveaway



Steam code giveaway – open worldwide:

PT – Poppy Playtime giveaway worldwide



Good luck to all who enter! If you want to learn more about the Poppy Playtime characters, check out our Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy, Poppy Playtime Mommy Long Legs, and Poppy Playtime Poppy guides.