Mobies nominations include Honkai Star Rail, Honor of Kings, and us!

The Mobies nominations are in, ready to celebrate another impressive 12 months of mobile gaming. With awards for Mobile Game of the Year, Competitive Game of the Year, Mobile Indie Game of the Year, and plenty more, we can’t wait to celebrate some of the biggest successes in recent memory.

In the Mobile Game of the Year category, we’re split between some of the PT team’s favorite titles. The shortlist includes Honkai Star Rail, Brawl Stars, Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and EA Sports FC Mobile. In terms of Mobile Developer of the Year, the options are HoYoverse, Playrix, Scopely, Moonton, Garena, Timi Studios Group, and Supercell. As with all the categories, you can vote for your favorite every 24 hours over at the official Mobies site until November 3.

There’s also the Coverage Platform of the Year award, which we at Pocket Tactics are thrilled to pick up a nomination for (remember what I said about voting in the last paragraph? Sure would be nice…). It’s not just mobile gaming press up for awards outside of development, though, with pro gamers, streamers, and content creators all picking up nominations in their own categories. Check out the Twitch stream for the full rundown.

The Mobies 2024 ceremony is set to take place on November 12 at Thunder Studios in LA. Don’t worry if you can’t make the trip to California – the event is set to stream live, with more details becoming available closer to the date.

Mobies organizer Matt Rutledge, founder and CEO of BAYZ, says, “We’re thrilled to bring the Mobies back for a second year, showcasing the incredible talent and innovation within the mobile gaming industry. This year’s expanded categories and exciting nominees highlight the dynamic evolution of mobile gaming, and we can’t wait to celebrate these achievements with the community.”

There you have it, all you need to know about the Mobies 2024 nominations, including your very favorite mobile gaming site (yes, us). To get started in a game we expect to see at the 2024 Mobies, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes.