Honkai Star Rail tier list November 2023

Our Honkai Star Rail tier list for the latest version helps you find out which of the characters are worth your hard-earned rail passes and stellar jade.

Our Honkai Star Rail tier list is here to help you find the best characters in this gacha RPG from Hoyoverse. We’ve gathered information from numerous beta tests and tried out the characters ourselves to ensure you fill your team with strong damage dealers, tanks, and supporters.

Here’s our Honkai Star Rail tier list:

Tier Honkai Star Rail character
SS Bronya, Imbibtor LunaeFu Xuan, LuochaSeele, Silver Wolf
S Bailu, BladeClaraGepardJing Yuan, KafkaLynx, Pela, Tingyun, Trailblazer (fire), Welt
A AstaDan HengHookLukaMarch 7th, NatashaQingqueSushangYanqing, Yukong
B Arlan, HimekoSampoServal, Trailblazer (physical)
C Herta
Upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters

We’ve received drip marketing on the following Honkai Star Rail characters, check out what we know about them in our guides below.

How do I perform a Honkai Star Rail reroll?

We don’t recommend you do a Honkai Star Rail reroll as it takes some time, you need multiple email addresses, and the five-star rates are pretty low so you may have to do it multiple times. However, if you’re set on it, here’s how you perform a Honkai Star Rail reroll.

  • Start the game and complete the tutorial segment to unlock the warp option, this takes about one hour
  • Roll for some characters in whichever banner you like
  • If you don’t like your roll, log out of your account
  • Create a new account with a different email address
  • Repeat these steps until you get the Honkai Star Rail character you want

There you have it! We hope you manage to nab one of the S-rank characters from our list.

That’s everything we’ve got for you in our Honkai Star Rail tier list. Make sure you check out our Honkai Impact characters and Honkai Star Rail banner guides for more mobile RPG goodness.

