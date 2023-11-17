Monopoly Go’s winter update brings the festive cheer

The festive season is fast approaching, and there’s a big Monopoly Go winter update coming our way. If you like the holiday season and rolling dice, then you’re gonna be in for a treat.

If you somehow haven’t heard of it, Monopoly Go is one of this year’s best mobile games, and at less than a year old has more than 100 million players taking part in the game’s constant events.

As December approaches, a new winter update comes to envelop players in holiday-themed surprises and ‘seasonal delights’. Upcoming features include minigames, the addition of a sticker album, and tournaments where you can win plenty of in-game goodies.

One minigame is a co-op game where you can team up to build toys reminiscent of the ’90s, and of course, win prizes. There’s a new twist coming for anyone who finishes the event, so keep your eyes peeled for more information. Seasonal tokens are coming to celebrate winter village and North Pole-themed boards, so you can properly celebrate the winter time in style.

By the way, did you know that it’s national ‘Play Monopoly’ day on November 19? Well, now you do, and it’s a perfect time to get into the mobile game, or have a classic real-life game with your friends and family.

There are giveaways going on over on Monopoly Go’s social media pages to add even more intrigue and more prizes, so you better get involved before it’s too late. Who doesn’t want more dice and sticker packs?

