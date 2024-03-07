It’s nearly the weekend, so it’s the best time to stock up on some cheap games to play. Thankfully, Capcom is here with plenty of deals on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop.

Usually, we don’t highlight too many sales, but this is a good one. For starters, you can get Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective for less than $20/£20, and the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for $10. Ten! Amazing.

Some other key highlights are Resident Evil games (namely Resident Evil Revelations 2 and Resident Evil 3), Ghosts n’ Goblins, and Okami, all for less than ten dollars or pounds, depending on your location. If you’ve never played Okami, we highly recommend it as it’s a beautiful-looking game. After all these games, you might need to grab a new micro SD card for Switch, and we’ve got you covered for that, too.

As of writing, you have 13 days to take advantage of the Capcom sale, which also includes most of the Monster Hunter games on Switch, like Monster Hunter Rise and the Sunbreak DLC, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – seeing as we’re getting the first Mon Hun Stories later this year, now is a good time to grab the second one, too.

There are tons of other titles we recommend, including:

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $4.99/£4.24

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99/£7.99

Capcom Fighting Collection – $9.99/£16.49

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $9.99/£8.24

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers – $19.99/£17.49

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $9.99/£7.99

What are you waiting for? Get on that eShop and fill up your Switch with fighting games and detective games.