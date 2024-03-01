Twenty whole years of Monster Hunter – who can believe it? Well, to celebrate, there’s a Monster Hunter Special Program streaming soon. In it, we’re sure to get a look behind the scenes at the series and learn some cool things.

You can tune in to the special program on March 12th, 2024, at 7am ET/4am PDT/11am GMT. For more information on where you can tune in, keep an eye on the Monster Hunter Twitter account.

Each day in the run-up to the stream, Capcom is revealing the top 20 monsters as voted by the community. In 20th place, we see Crimson Glow Valstrax, a solid choice. This giant dragon first appears in Monster Hunter Rise and is known to be rather aggressive. Nevertheless, it’s pretty cute, for a giant monster. Capcom will reveal the final ten during the stream.

The tweet specifically states that there won’t be any new game announcements, nor will there be any news on Monster Hunter Wilds. But that’s fine. We’re just here to learn about our favorite critters and look back at the epic franchise.

While we may not see any new information about it in the stream, we are getting a remake of Monster Hunter Stories on Switch this year, and I’m quite excited about it, to be honest. It’s a remake of the 2016 title originally released on 3DS and mobile, now with full voice acting.

Monster Hunter took its time to take hold across the world, but it was a huge hit in Japan right off the bat and is now one of the most beloved franchises out there. We’ve already got a lot of Monster Hunter games on our handheld devices, and we suggest you grab these Monster Hunter Now codes if you want some freebies.

