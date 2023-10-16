Monster Hunter Now codes October 2023

Here are all the Monster Hunter Now codes for Niantic’s latest creature feature packed with battles, buffs, and weirdly cute monsters.

Monster Hunter Now codes: a character facing down a large dragon creature
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monster Hunter Now

Never fear, Monster Hunter Now codes are here! With the release of Niantic’s Mon Hun flavored mobile game come new codes to grant us freebies. These codes may be few and far between as they come from partnerships and special events, according to the official site. While you wait for the codes, embark on your new adventure and hunt for weird and wonderful creatures from the series around your local area, Pokémon Go-style, with a Felyne friend right by your side.

Speaking of, here are the latest Pokémon Go codes, and Pokémon Unite codes for good measure. Plus, here are all the Monster Hunter Now weapons and Monster Hunter Now monsters you need to look for,
and check out our Monster Hunter Now interview with Niantic!

Here are the new Monster Hunter Now codes:

  • WTBJDURHUMD9J – paintballs (new!)

Expired codes:

  • MHN5M 

How do I redeem Monster Hunter Now codes?

For now, there’s no way in-game to redeem any codes that come out. Instead, follow these steps.

There you go – extra goodies to use in the game. Note that for now, players who sign in with Apple ID cannot redeem codes via this method. You can link to another provider in your account settings to make use of the referral page.

YouTube Thumbnail

What are Monster Hunter Now referral codes?

You may notice that in your settings, you have a referral code available. This is a unique code that new players can enter when starting the game for the first time, which grants both you and them some gifts as they reach level six. This includes paintballs, potions, and zenny currency. You can receive up to 20 rewards each month from your referral code, so feel free to share it far and wide!

For more freebies in the best mobile games going, check out these Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Among Heroes codes to grab some new units and bolster your roster.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.