Monster Hunter Now codes October 2023

Never fear, Monster Hunter Now codes are here! With the release of Niantic’s Mon Hun flavored mobile game come new codes to grant us freebies. These codes may be few and far between as they come from partnerships and special events, according to the official site. While you wait for the codes, embark on your new adventure and hunt for weird and wonderful creatures from the series around your local area, Pokémon Go-style, with a Felyne friend right by your side.

Speaking of, here are the latest Pokémon Go codes, and Pokémon Unite codes for good measure. Plus, here are all the Monster Hunter Now weapons and Monster Hunter Now monsters you need to look for,

and check out our Monster Hunter Now interview with Niantic!

Here are the new Monster Hunter Now codes:

WTBJDURHUMD9J – paintballs (new!)

Expired codes:

MHN5M

How do I redeem Monster Hunter Now codes?

For now, there’s no way in-game to redeem any codes that come out. Instead, follow these steps.

Head to the Monster Hunter Now offer redemption site

Next, sign in with the account you use for the game

Enter in the code, and hit redeem

There you go – extra goodies to use in the game. Note that for now, players who sign in with Apple ID cannot redeem codes via this method. You can link to another provider in your account settings to make use of the referral page.

What are Monster Hunter Now referral codes?

You may notice that in your settings, you have a referral code available. This is a unique code that new players can enter when starting the game for the first time, which grants both you and them some gifts as they reach level six. This includes paintballs, potions, and zenny currency. You can receive up to 20 rewards each month from your referral code, so feel free to share it far and wide!

For more freebies in the best mobile games going, check out these Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Among Heroes codes to grab some new units and bolster your roster.