Moondrop is a brand famous for making high-end audiophile IEMs and headphones at astonishingly low prices. Now, though, the brand is expanding its portfolio. It recently started producing mechanical keyboards with integrated audio interfaces, and now it’s making its biggest leap yet as it looks to introduce the first Moondrop smartphone.

Moondrop has been teasing its upcoming device by sharing a series of images on X. In the photos, you can see the phone in a white and orange colorway, and I’m getting some retro-futuristic Starfield vibes from the design. It also reminds me of the RedMagic 9 Pro, one of the best gaming phones around, with its diagonal lines and large numbers on the rear.

Eagle-eyed Moondrop fans first spotted the phone in February, when a page was silently added to the brand’s website. The page simply featured a silhouette of the phone, the MIAD01 branding, and some “coming soon” text. As it stands, this page remains unchanged, but those following the brand on X have had a much better look at the device.

Unsurprisingly, the focus is on the audio performance, Moondrop has even printed the words “Mobile Internet Audio Device” on the rear. It features a 4.4mm and 3.5mm headphone socket, with the 4.4mm connection outputting balanced audio and the 3.5mm socket supporting both audio output and microphone input.

Most specs remain a mystery, but Moondrop says we can expect a flagship audio decoding chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD OLED display with curved edges, and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. We can clearly see two cameras on the rear, but there’s no word yet on their specifications.

We'll be keeping an eye out for more news on the MIAD01, there's not too much information available just yet, but it sounds like it could be one of the top options for audiophiles on the go. Hopefully, it'll offer the same competitive pricing as the brand's other products.