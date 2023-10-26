Mortal Kombat Sonya voice actor, age, and more

Mortal Kombat’s Sonya is an iconic character, as the only woman on the original game’s roster. She’s integral in some interesting story threads, has some excellent fatalities, and has evolved with the series gracefully.

And so, without further ado, Mortal Kombat’s Sonya Blade:

Who is Mortal Kombat’s Sonya Blade?

Sonya Blade was supposedly inspired by American martial artists Cynthia Rothrock, known for her roles in action moves like China O’Brien. When given an extra six weeks to work on the game, the team decided to increase the roster and include a “girl fighter”.

In the first game, she and her team hunt for Kano, following him to a remote island where Sonya is forced to participate in a fighting tournament to save the lives of her team. And so, we have the set-up for why all these folks are fighting each other.

From there, she teams up with Kano to take down the big bad after her unit is killed anyway, and as the tournament island crumbles they both get sent down to the Outworld. After they escape, Kano flees, and encounters between the two make up the majority of Sonya’s story.

How old is Mortal Kombat’s Sonya Blade?

Sonya Blade was born on June 21, 1967, according to her special forces file in Mortal Kombat 11, while the early MK comics said she was 26 years old during the events of the first game, and luckily a clever Redditor has done some maths for us.

As Sonya Blade is 26 in the first game, the first three games are set in 1993, while Mortal Kombat 4 is set in 1995. Then, we get a time jump, with MKX set in 2015 and MK11 in 2017. This means Sonya Blade is 50 years old in Mortal Kombat 11.

What games does Mortal Kombat’s Sonya Blade appear in?

Here are all the games Sonya Blade appears in:

Mortal Kombat (1992)

Mortal Kombat II (1993)

Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

Mortal Kombat 4 (1997)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002)

Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004)

MK: Shaolin Monks (2005)

Mortal Kombat: Armageddon (2006)

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008)

Mortal Kombat (2011)

Mortal Kombat X (2015)

Mortal Kombat Mobile (2015)

Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

Sonya Blade is also set to appear in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a new mobile title coming out in 2023.

Is Sonya in Mortal Kombat 1?

Yes, Sonya is in Mortal Kombat 1. You can take a look at our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide to see who she’s up against.

What films does Mortal Kombat’s Sonya Blade appear in?

Here are all the films Sonya Blade appears in:

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Sonya Blade also features in various animated movies and TV shows for the series, as well as a short film and web series directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Who is Sonya Blade’s voice actor?

Sonya Blade has been portrayed by numerous people over the years, all listed below:

Games

Peg Burr (Mortal Kombat–MK4)

Beth Melewski (MK: Shaolin Monks)

Chrissie Rios (MK: Armageddon)

Dana Lyn Baron (MKvsDCU, MK 2011)

S.G. Willie (MKvsDCU)

Tricia Helfer (MKX)

Ronda Rousey (MK11)

Jennifer Carpenter (2020–present)

Films

Bridgette Wilson (Mortal Kombat, 1995)

Sandra Hess (Mortal Kombat: Annihilation)

Jessica McNamee (Mortal Kombat, 2021)

There you have it, folks, all the Mortal Kombat Sonya Blade deets you could ever need.