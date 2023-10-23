Mortal Kombat Mileena’s personality, fatalities, and more

Finish him! We all know those famous words, and if there’s one fighter that you don’t have to say that to twice, it’s Mortal Kombat’s Mileena, one of the daughters of Shao Khan (and Kitana’s clone). It’s fair to say that she has some bite to her. One of her most iconic fatalities sees her inhale her opponent and spit out their bones, which should tell you all you need to know. But in case you don’t mind the possibility of ‘curiosity killed the cat’ coming true, we’re here to tell you who she is, dive into her personality, and look at her fatalities.

Who is Mortal Kombat’s Mileena?

Mileena is one of the most prominent fighters in the series, so much so that her absence as an initial character in Mortal Kombat 11 came as a bit of a shock to fans. Fortunately, she’s now available as a DLC fighter. Though, to be fair, she’s kind of dead in the current storyline of this reality, so we can forgive her not being around to begin with. Yes, in the current storyline, she met her demise in Mortal Kombat X at the hands of D’Vorah – a grotesque kiss of death, to say the least.

However, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. You likely want to know about her origins before her demise. Mileena is the clone of Kitana, though Shao Khan couldn’t help but spice things up a little, as Mileena is a mix of Kitana’s DNA and that of a Tarkatan, which is the reason she gives her dentist nightmares.

For all intents and purposes, she’s an antagonist in this universe and there’s certainly no love lost between herself and her ‘sister.’ Shao Khan creates her to replace Kitana, who is actually a good person and a fair princess that doesn’t want Outworld to succeed in dominating Earthrealm, though Mileena is keen to carry on her father’s legacy, both before and after he dies.

Mortal Kombat 1

Things are a bit different in Liu Kang’s new era. In Mortal Kombat 1, Mileena is Kitana’s older sister. Yes, they share the same mother and father but don’t worry, while Sindel is their mom, Shao Khan isn’t their dad. He’s not even on the throne. Sindel is Outworld’s empress, with Mileena serving as her heir.

Unfortunately, Mileena is infected with the Tarkat disease in this timeline, though a cure courtesy of Shang Tsung does keep it at bay and prevent her from permanently transforming. Mileena is a good person in this world and is ready to fight for both Outworld and Earthrealm when a threat arrives to destroy her timeline. She even has the opportunity for love in this version of events, as her and Tanya seem to be particuarly close.

Mortal Kombat Mileena’s personality

Mileena is vicious, malicious, and has no problem mowing down (chomping down?) anyone who dares to get in her way. In a nutshell, she’s evil incarnate with a superiority complex. A good example of how sinister Mileena is comes from her hatred of Kitana. Not only does she want to execute her genetic twin, but she also wants Kitana to suffer first.

Mortal Kombat 1

In MK1, Mileena has a very different personality. She’s actually a kind and loyal soul who wants what’s best for Outworld and is welcoming of the help of her mother and sister (she also appears to have a forbidden relationship with Tanya). Still, she’s ferocious when in her Tarkat state, as it makes her bloodthirsty, though by the end of the game, it appears as though she is gaining some control over it.

Mortal Kombat Mileena’s appearances

Mileena is present in a lot of Mortal Kombat media:

Is Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1?

Yes, Mileena is in Mortal Kombat 1. She’s the heir to Outworld as the first-born daughter of Sindel, with Kitana being her younger sister. The trio are close, and it’s evident that the royal family members are all kind and loyal, preferring to share peace with Liu Kang and Earthrealm.

That’s not to say the iconic side of Mileena isn’t present, for she suffers from the Tarkat disease in MK1 which turns her into the ghastly predator we all know and fear when left untreated.

Mortal Kombat Mileena’s fatalities

It’s fair to say that Mileena boasts some of the most brutal Mortal Kombat fatalities in series, and they include:

Naturally, you can expect the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities to include some new brutal and bloody ones for Mileena.

