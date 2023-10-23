Mortal Kombat 1 characters – all confirmed fighters

Thanks to a roster of MK1 fighters, we get to listen to that ominous voice in the sky shout ‘finish him’ once more, but who are the Mortal Kombat 1 characters? The upcoming game serves as a bit of a reboot for the series as we get to experience a brand new story, one that features some fan-favourite fighters as well as new MK1 characters.

Of course, there are a lot of Mortal Kombat characters out there (some of which are courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 1 kombat pack) but should you want to learn even more about them, we have a range of guides, such as our Mortal Kombat Sonya article, in which we dive into her appearances, personality, and fatalities. Speaking of which, if you want to know what we consider to be the most gruesome Mortal Kombat fatalities and Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities, check out our article.

Anyway, onto everything we know about the Mortal Kombat 1 characters.

Who are the Mortal Kombat 1 characters?

The confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters are:

Of course, more and more fighters are bound to rise up as we inch closer to the Mortal Kombat 1 release date.

Mileena

For those that don’t know, Mortal Kombat’s Mileena is a vicious individual that enjoys inflicting pain upon her victims. She’s the clone of Kitana, though she has Tarkatan blood which is to blame for what we assume to be a rather large dentist bill. In Mortal Kombat 1, however, things are a bit different for Mileena and Kitana are dull siblings with Sindel serving as their mother. All three are close and, in a surprise twist, Mileena is the older sibling, meaning she is to inherit Outworld’s throne from her mother.

Not to worry if it’s Mileena’s predatory nature you love, for she suffers from the Tarkat disease ravaging Outworld, and it’s this that turns her into the beastly killer we all know and love. Her story in MK1 is an interesting one, and it finally gives Mileena the hero’s welcome she deserves.

Scorpion

Yes, of course, Scorpion has to be in every Mortal Kombat game. He’s practically synonymous with the franchise at this point. However, one thing that strikes us as interesting in the trailer is that the fan-favorite appears as his human self, Hanzo Hasashi, as opposed to the undead Ninja (revenant) he normally appears as. While Hanzo is present in MK11, MK1 serves as a reboot, which is why this Scorpion is very different to the fighter you know from previous games.

Not to worry, Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion and Sub-Zero are still enemies as the events of the game play out, but it’s more of a family drama. Yes, these two iconic characters are now family and, wait for it, Scorpion is Kuai Lang. Yes, Bi-Han’s younger brother, the one that would become Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat II onwards. Bet you didn’t expect that, did you?

Kitana

Kitana has an interesting history. She’s Sindel’s daughter and Shao Khan’s step-daughter, making her a princess. Though she’s loyal to her father figure for most of her life, Kitana is a good person at heart, which leads her to question the morals of her actions under the command of Outworld’s ruler Shao Khan (he’s also responsible for the misfortune of her home realm of Edenia). As such, she eventually turns on him and teams with the Earthrealmers.

In Mortal Kombat 1, she isn’t Sindel’s only child, for Mileena is her full sibling. Not only that, but Mileena is the older sister, meaning Kitana isn’t set to inherit thr throne in this timeline. Still, she’s an important character that aids her sister in her illness and does her best to protect Outworld.

Johnny Cage

Johnny Cage is yet another long-standing character from the Mortal Kombat franchise, and while we have no idea how he fits into Mortal Kombat 1, it’s likely to do with protecting Earthrealm. I love Cassie Cage, the daughter of Sonya and Johnny, so the fact that this reboot may not include her is a bit of blow. Still, Johnny’s inclusion gives hope that Sonya Blade may pop up, especially since they have a long history, no matter what timeline and story we’re in.

Honestly, anytime a new Mortal Kombat game comes out, I can’t help but wonder if the original Sub-Zero might make a return, especially if Noob Saibot is absent. But I think it’s fair to assume that MK1’s Sub-Zero is Kuai Liang, who happens to be much nicer than his older brother Bi-Han. In fact, as Sub-Zero, he ends his long-standing rivalry with Scorpion. The pair even work together in MK11.

From the trailer, it’s clear that while there may still be some animosity, the fact that Sub-Zero says “as enemies, or as brothers” as the pair look to the ominous burning circle in the sky says that they may work together to defeat evil once more.

Raiden

Yes, the Thunder God is in Mortal Kombat 1. How could he not be, really? However, it’s interesting to note that in the trailer, it’s Liu Kang that comes to Raiden and Kung Lao as trouble is afoot, rather than Raiden being the one to summon the fighters of Earthrealm. Then again, Liu Kang is a god himself these days and an immensely powerful one at that. Still, Raiden is bound to be something of a leader in the war against Outworld. We just have to wait and see how important he is in Mortal Kombat 1.

Liu Kang

Liu Kang is Earthrealm’s strongest fighter, and that’s even more true now that he’s a fire god. You see, he’s the reason we can jump into another universe with a new story, for he created it. Not that we can blame him. Things are in shambles come the end of MK11 and its DLC. From the trailer, it’s clear he’s ready to fight for peace among the realms – I think the guy needs to learn that you can only rebirth a universe so many times before understanding conflict between Outworld and the other realms is inevitable.

Still, I hope Liu Kang and Kitana get a nice reunion in Mortal Kombat 1. Perhaps the pair can even take a page out of Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage’s book one day.

Kung Lao

Ah, Kung Lao, fellow Shaolin Monk and best friend of Liu Kang. It’s great to see him, and not just because he tends to have cool fatalities. From the trailer, it’s clear that he’s ready to fight to keep Earthrealm safe and aid Liu Kang in whatever he may need.

Shang Tsung

One of the most famous bad guys from the entire franchise, Shang Tsung, is up for grabs if you pre-order the game, and why wouldn’t you? We have no doubt he’s set to cause all sorts of trouble in Mortal Kombat 1, and while it’s fun to kick his ass, you might want to use his cool powers for yourself. Honestly, if we have to guess, we’d say that he’s likely in cahoots with Mileena, given they’re both loyal to Shao Khan, and he created her.

Kano

Ah, Kano. Mortal Kombat fans know this head of the Black Dragon all too well. Historically, Kano is the nemesis of Sonya Blade, something that withstands the test of time when MKX and MK11 roll around, as he also takes issue with her daughter, Cassie Cage. Kano is a brutal individual, is happy to kill anybody if the price is right, and is bound to have some impressive fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1. Only time will tell as to what his role in Liu Kang’s new universe is.

Kenshi Takahashi

Kenshi makes a triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 1, following his untimely demise in the MKX and MK11 timeline. You might also notice that the sword’s master doesn’t have a band over his eyes, for the young man can see in this new universe. How he plays into the story of MK1, we’re yet to know, but he quite clearly knows Raiden very well, even serving as somewhat of a rival if the latest trailer is anything to go by.

Smoke

Ah, Smoke. For those unfamiliar with this ninja, he is also a member of the Lin Kuei clan, much like Sub-Zero. In Mortal Kombat 1, he joins the clan alongside both Sub-Zero and Scorpion, making the clan’s mission his own as he fights with them to defend Earthrealm.

Rain

Rain is an incredibly powerful High Mage in Outworld, and in Mortal Kombat 1, it looks as though he’s ready to do what it takes to succeed in seeing his realms’ quest for domination come to fruition. He uses water magic, and as if he isn’t adept enough, in MK1, he attempts to learn the darkest and most powerful sorcery in the land.

Baraka

It’s fair to say that Baraka is something of a fan-favorite that continues to be popular in the decades following his Mortal Kombat debut. Well, the Tarkatan returns once more in Mortal Kombat 1. As the most deadly monster to come from the Tarkat plague, he leads his fellow afflicted Outworlders into battle – we can’t wait to see how he plays a part in MK1’s story.

Li Mei

Now here’s a blast from the past. Li Mei’s first MK appearance is in 2002’s Deadly Alliance. Though she appears in subsequent entries, she merely has a cameo in Mortal Kombat X and MK 2011, meaning Armageddon is her last meaningful appearance in a Mortal Kombat game. Well, it doesn’t appear to be a triumphant return, as she’s the disgraced former leader of the Umgadi, a faction of powerful warriors that protect Earthrealm’s royal family. Well, it appears as though the ruler died on her watch, and we can’t wait to see how this plays out in MK1.

Tanya

Ah, Tanya. Another longstanding Mortal Kombat character, she serves as the leader of the Umgadi, presumably taking on the role after Li Mei fails to protect Outworld’s ruler. Like in previous entries, Tanya is a steadfast ally to Mileena, so we can’t wait to see what the two antagonists get up to in Mortal Kombat 1.

Homelander

It’s no surprise to see Mortal Kombat 1 lend some characters from other fictional works, but we didn’t anticipate Homelander joining the roster. For those who don’t know, Homelander is the antagonist masquerading as a hero from the hit series The Boys, with a host of Superman-level powers in his wheelhouse. We can’t wait to see how he plays in Mortal Kombat. Oh, and make sure you get the Kombat pack, as Homelander is only available to those that own it.

Sindel

Sindel is finally back as a main cast character rather than through a piece of DLC. She’s quite a legendary Mortal Kombat character but just in case you don’t know about her, allow us to give you a quick rundown. Sindel is the mother of Kitana and wife to Shao Khan.

However, in the original timeline, before Shao Khan destroyed Edenia, she was a kind and benevolent ruler. Her nature certainly takes a turn for the worse over time, mainly thanks to her husband. Well, we’re once again in a new timeline, so here’s hoping the powerful ruler looks deep into her heart and learns to love and care once more.

Shao Khan

Oh boy. Yes, he’s back. Back again. Shao Khan’s back, tell a friend. One of the primary antagonists from the entire series, Shao Khan is well known to all Mortal Kombat fans. He’s the ruler of Outworld originally, going on to conquer Edenia, claiming Sindel as his queen and Kitana as his daughter.

Of course, he never quite manages to mold Kitana the way he wants to, she remains a kind soul at heart who wants better for the people of Outworld. That led Shao Khan to create Mileena with the help of Shang Tsung. Clearly, these events still transpire in MK1’s world, but who knows what else awaits us?

Mortal Kombat has a habit of adding surprise characters to its roster. Admittedly, some make perfect sense and serve as little surprise. However, Omni-Man, the father of Invincible, is a bit out of left field. Still, as an immensely powerful superhero that loves to save Earth, he fits right in here.

Naturally, he comes as part of the Kombat Pack so if you want to get your hands on him, you need to part with some extra cash. Or, order the premium and collector’s versions of the game, as they include the Kombat Pack.

Peacemaker

Peacemaker seems to be the hero of the hour at the moment. Despite his heinous act in The Suicide Squad, this popular DC character earned a bit of redemption in the hugely popular Peacemaker TV series. Now, he’s portrayed by John Cena, so you may struggle to see him at first, but trust us, he’s right there in the Kombat Pack. Peacemaker is a fun character with an arsenal of moves that are bound to make his time in Mortal Kombat 1 interesting.

Cyrax

Cyrax hasn’t been a playable character in an MK game since Mortal Kombat 2011, though he has a cameo in MKX and appears as an NPC in MK11. Cyrax is traditonally a Lin Kuei ninja turned assassin. He has an interesting story, so we’re keen to see what his reality is in Liu Kang’s new world. One thing’s for sure: he’s no pushover in a fight, so god luck when you cross his path.

Geras

Geras is a relatively new character, as his first appearance is in Mortal Kombat 11, in which he can’t be killed, so our heroes chain him up and drop him into a never-ending sea of blood – a pretty bleak fate if you ask us. Well, he has a second chance now, thanks to Liu Kang, and not only does Geras show up in MK1, but he’s also a fully playable character, so it will be fun to see how you fare fighting as him.

Reptile

Are you ready for a returning Mortal Kombat original? Ever since the first MK game, Reptile has been a bit of a fan-favorite character, and given he wasn’t a playable character in MK11, it’s a pleasure to see the humanoid reptilian return in Mortal Kombat 1. An exciting thing to note is that his human form is his primary form, something we haven’t seen since the trilogy. We certainly can’t wait to see how this antagonistic plays a role in Mortal Kombat 1.

Havik

It’s been quite some time since we last saw Havik, a Cleric of Chaos. Well, this Chaosrelam native makes a comeback in Mortal Kombat 1. The last time Havik had a meaningful appearance was in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, back in 2006. Since then, he has had minor cameos in MK 2011, MKX, and MK11. So, after such a long absence, we can’t wait to see what his new life is like in Mortal Kombat 1.

Ashrah

Another character we’ve not seen for years, Ashrah, despite her human appearance, is a demon from the Netherrealm. She made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception in 2004, going on to appear in MK: Unchained and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Yes, that means she’s appearing in Mortal Kombat for the first time in 16 years. Historically, Ashrah tends to flip-flop between the forces of good and evil, though it looks like she might be one of the good guys in Mortal Kombat 1.

Ermac

Ermac arrives in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Kombat Pack, and he’s a most welcome addition among Mortal Kombat fans. Ermac has been around since Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995 with his most recent appearance being in MK11 as a cameo, though MKX is the last time he was a playable character. As a DLC fighter, it’s unlikely he has too much of an impact in Mortal Kombat 1, but’s great to see him again.

Quan Chi

Quan Chi is a bit of a viscious character as a demon that hails from Netherrelam with a fondness for dark magic and necromancy. His MK debut is in MK Mythologies: Sub-Zero, though he went on to be a bit of a mainstay for a while as a boss and cameo. However, he became a playable character in 2006 thanks to Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, with subsequent playable appearances in MK 2011 and MKX. Luckily for Earthrealmers, he’s a DLC character in Mortal Kombat 1, so he won’t be turning people into revenants.

Takeda

Takeda is another relatively new character, as he made his MK debut in Mortal Kombat X and having just a cameo in MK11. Well, for those of you that like the son of Kenshi, he’s one of the DLC characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Motaro

Appearing as a kameo fighter, Motaro is another returning classic character. Debuting in Mortal Kombat 3, he boasts numerous appearances as a boss and sub-boss, as well as the odd cameo here and there. However, since he’s a kameo fighter, he still isn’t available for you to play as.

Shujinko

It’s been a long time since we saw Shujinko have an impactful appearance in a Mortal Kombat game, but the protagonist makes a triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 1 as a kameo fighter. Originally, thus guy’s dream was to fight and defeat Shang Tsung, leading him to study the martial arts of various realms, so it’s a shame we don’t really get to play as him in MK1.

Darrius

You might sense a running theme with MK1 in that the game brings back some characters that have been absent for years. Another one of these fighters is Darrius, who hasn’t been a playable character since Mortal Kombat Armageddon. Unfortunately, that somewhat remains the case as he appears in Mortal Kombat 1 as kameo fighter.

Frost

Frost has been around since Mortal Kombat Deadly Alliance, most recently appearing as a playable character in MK11. In the first timeline, Frost is a loyal member of the Lin Kuei clan, but in the second timeline, she takes issue with her grandmaster, Sub Zero, reaching a peaceful agreement with Scorpion. She is put on a vengeful path to overthrow and defeat Sub Zero, even after she’s expelled from the Lin Kuei. Yes, it’s fair to say you want her on your side as a kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1.

Goro

Okay, every Mortal Kombat fan knows who Goro is, so it’s likely good to know that he’s present in Mortal Kombat 1. However, don’t get too excited, for he isn’t a playable character. Instead, Goro’s a kameo fighter that you can call upon to help you in a fight.

Jax Briggs

Another well-known MK character, Jax has appeared in many games since his debut in Mortal Kombat II, but in MK1, he’s just a kameo fighter. Liu Kang really is shaking things up given some of the fan-favorite characters that aren’t playable. Still, this special forces hero is sure to aid you in your time of need.

Sareena

Now here’s a face we haven’t seen properly for some time. Sareena is originally an assassin from the Netherrealm, working for Quan Chi. However, she soon betrays him and forms an alliance with Sub-Zero and the Lin Kuei. In Mortal Kombat 1, she serves as a kameo fighter, and given her prowess in battle, you might want to have her watching your back.

Sektor

Sketor has a bit of a mean streak, serving as the former grandmaster of the Lin Kuei and Cyber Lin Kuei. Due to his ruthless nature, he’s an enemy to the likes of Sub-Zero and Scorpion, but an ally to the antagonists of the series. In Mortal Kombat 1, Sektor is available as a kameo fighter.

Stryker

Making his debut in Mortal Kombat 3, this officer of the law is ready to help as a kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. Yes, that means the 12-year wait to play as him again continues. At least Mortal Kombat 11 remains a good game today, huh?

