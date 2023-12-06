New Bandai Namco stores opening in December across the UK

Bandai Namco Amusement Europe is continuing its expansion across the UK by opening three new Bandai Namco stores in December 2023. This follows the success of the first ever Cross Store outside of Japan in Camden and Victoria Place’s brand store.

These three locations across the UK aim to bring the joy of gashapon, ichibankuji, Sun-Star Stationery, arcades, and more to fans of Bandai franchises. The first of these locations is in Ealing, London, and opens on December 7. Feel the tactile pleasure of clunking a gashapon machine for your favorite Digimon Survive character, win awesome prizes in the Number One Lottery, and stock up on the cutest stickers direct from Japan.

Later in the month on December 12, Brighton’s Bandai store is set to open on North Street, featuring gashapon machines and a Bandai Namco arcade experience. Moving further north, Meadowhall Sheffield’s location also includes gashapon and Sun-Star Stationery products. According to the brand, “stores in the UK have strengthened the love of Bandai Namco’s popular brands in the physical space.”

This isn’t the end of Bandai Namco’s store expansion either – larger stores are planned for 2024 as well as “tours and other brand appearances.” Certain members of the Pocket Tactics team hope these stores are headed further north, maybe to Birmingham or Manchester…

