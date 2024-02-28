Following the global success of the Barbie movie last year, alongside Mattel’s launch of two new titles for the franchise on Roblox and the Nintendo Switch, the international toy company is partnering with mobile game developer Rollic to bring us a new Barbie mobile game.

We don’t know much about the exact nature of this new title, but we do know that Rollic specializes in free mobile games aimed at a hyper-casual audience. Existing mobile Barbie games specifically cater to the younger audience associated with the physical toy line, but Mattel says this partnership aims to deliver a product with “mass-market” appeal.

Rollic deals in “massively appealing global titles” such as Parking Jam 3D, Hair Challenge, and Power Slap, which reached number one in the US App Store charts. Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel says, “This collaboration underscores Mattel’s dedication to leveraging our iconic brands in innovative ways and propels our digital games division’s ability to deliver best-in-class immersive entertainment experiences for fans of all ages.”

Burak Vardal, CEO of Rollic, adds, “Barbie is beloved by generations of players around the world, and we are delighted to partner with Mattel to bring the latest iteration of this icon to mobile gaming.” The two companies believe that combining Mattel’s household brand recognition with Rollic’s emphasis on data and trend mapping will result in a mobile game that’s appealing to Barbie fans of all ages and backgrounds.

The as-yet-unnamed Barbie mobile game is slated for release later this year. We’ll update this page with any new information as and when we get it.

That's everything we know so far about the new Barbie mobile game.