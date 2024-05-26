Mattel has announced a multi-year partnership with Outright Games to produce a range of new Mattel games for the Nintendo Switch, other consoles, and PC. The toy giant’s new digital strategy starts with three game releases planned for 2024 in preparation for its 80th anniversary.

Compared to previous Nintendo systems, the Switch has severely lacked Barbie games for the majority of its lifespan. Mattel Digital Games turned the tide in 2023 with the console release of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon, which alongside Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, helped the company to reach 48 million monthly active players last year. Now, as Mattel’s strategy pivots to the digital games sector, it has partnered with the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, Outright Games.

Mattel is leveraging three of its most iconic brands to kick off the multi-year partnership, announcing that Matchbox Driving Adventures, Barbie Project Friendship, and Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets are all slated for release across consoles and PC before the end of 2024. We’re still awaiting information on the specific release dates for each title, but we’ll be sure to update this article when we find out more.

Stephanie Malham, Managing Director at Outright Games says, “Working with Mattel offers a fantastic opportunity to merge our combined expertise to create engaging and accessible new video games with Mattel’s beloved global franchises. We are so excited to see this relationship evolve as we move forward to bring Barbie, Monster High, and Matchbox fans of all ages a fresh and exciting way to enjoy these beloved franchises.”

That's everything we know so far about the planned new Mattel games.