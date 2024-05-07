According to Nintendo’s 2024 financial results report, the family-oriented gaming giant isn’t content with having just one Nintendo Switch system in every household. By the end of this coming financial year, the company wants “several in every home, or even one for every person.”

This morning was full of big updates from Nintendo as the world-renowned company released its financial report for the previous fiscal year while also delivering a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal in the most casual way possible – through a tweet. Despite the ever-growing anticipation around the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original hybrid console releasing eight years ago, the company sold a whopping 15.7 million units in 2023/24 across the original Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED models.

Despite decreases in both hardware and software sales last year, Nintendo’s big releases still performed exceptionally well. Tears of the Kingdom surpassed 20 million sales, Super Mario Bros. Wonder earned 13.44 million, and the latest Pikmin title sold nearly 3.5 million copies. Considering we gave all three releases a 10/10, we’re not surprised that they sold so well.

These three games are just a few of the 31 Switch titles, both from Nintendo and third-party publishers, to sell over one million copies this year. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also joined the one million club, likely due to the release of its final DLC wave, and the success of April 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With the rest of 2024 looking fairly quiet for Nintendo’s first-party titles, it’s reassuring to see that the Switch’s back catalog is keeping it alive.

Those are the highlights from Nintendo’s 2024 financial report. If you’re curious about any of the year’s smash-hit releases, make sure you check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, Pikmin 4 review, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder review next.