After months of speculation, President of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that we’re getting a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal before the end of this fiscal year. However, he also warns we shouldn’t have our hopes up for the Nintendo Direct arriving next month.

The tweet from Furukawa is what many of us have been waiting for for months now, with speculation earlier this year that we’d be welcoming the release of the Nintendo Switch follow-up before the end of 2024. These rumors ultimately subsided and new leaks started popping up pointing to a 2025 release window, which Furukawa has all but confirmed with his post. For those who don’t know, the Japanese fiscal year ends in March, so we’re now guaranteed to see the next Nintendo console before March 31, 2025. You can read the full post below.

“This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

While we still don’t have much to go off in terms of what to expect for launch titles, recent leaks suggest some hardware upgrades for the Switch 2. One of the more interesting leaks pointed towards a change in design for the Joy-Cons, with Nintendo reportedly opting for magnetized attachments rather than the rails of the original Switch. We’ve also seen reports that the next Nintendo console might use an LCD screen rather than an OLED, but Nintendo has avoided commenting or confirming any of these suggestions at the time of writing.

If you want an idea of what to expect from the reveal, check out the original Nintendo Switch presentation from back in 2017 below.

There you have it, the news that we’re getting a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal within the next twelve months. If you’re looking for something new to play in the meantime, check out what’s on offer in our list of the best portable gaming consoles, or see off the original Switch in style with our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games.