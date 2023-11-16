iMessage comes to the Nothing Phone (2) with Nothing Chats

Nothing has announced something we have never seen before – a rarity in the fast-moving world of smartphones: Nothing Chats. The new app, powered by Sunbird, allows users of the Nothing Phone (2) to directly message other phone users, including those with iPhones, from your Nothing phone via blue bubbles.

A note on the Nothing website, filed under ‘Why are we doing this?’ reads: “We believe in windows, not walls. If messaging services are dividing phone users, then we want to break those barriers down.” Indeed, this is the first time a mobile company has offered a solution to bridge the messaging gap between Android and iOS users, further complicating the old iPhone vs. Android argument.

Nothing has also posted a video on its YouTube channel, showing off the new messaging service, which, if all goes well at launch, looks set to make mobile history with an end to the green bubble versus bluer bubble divide. The video begins with ‘Sorry Tim’, and features Nothing’s Carl Pei acknowledging that the brand expects Apple’s Tim Cook to check out the messaging revelation.

The Nothing Phone (2) creator has announced that Nothing Chats will only be available for users of its latest device in the US, UK, Canada, and EU when it first launches.

Nothing Chats is currently in a Beta phase, and it is unknown exactly when the full rollout is coming – Nothing has just left us hanging with “Coming soon’. We will, of course, keep you updated, and you can also head to the Nothing website to sign up for notification.

For more on the latest tech, check out our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best Samsung phones.