The best Motorola phones 2023

If you’re searching out the best Motorola phones on the market, we’re here to help. With so many to choose from, it can be hard to decide which is the right device for your pocket. So, we’ve put together this guide detailing some of the best options currently available, no matter your budget.

As with all of our buying guides, our list of the best Motorola smartphones features the latest models, so you don't have to worry about aging devices any time soon.

So, here are the best Motorola phones in 2023:

1. Motorola Edge 40 Pro

The best Motorola phone overall.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro specs

Display 60 Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 RAM 12GB Storage 256-523GB

Pros

Top quality chipset

Significant RAM and storage

Cons

Camera quality

Difficult to clean

The best Motorola phone overall is the Motorola Edge 40 Pro, the brand’s current flagship device. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a crisp OLED display, and a massive amount of local storage, it’s a serious piece of kit, offering some real competition to the latest Google Pixel and Samsung devices. Better still, there are plenty of color options available, including Eclipse Black, Luna Blue, Nebula Green, and Viva Magenta.

Along with a list of impressive features, the Edge 40 Pro is incredibly quick to charge, juicing back up to 100% battery power in less than half an hour thanks to 125w charging. If that wasn’t practical enough, this device is also impressively durable, with water and scratch resistance that hold up against some of the less feature-heavy devices from our list of picks for the best rugged smartphone.

With how impressive this phone is, we have to get a bit pedantic to pick out any faults. However, it is worth noticing that the camera here just isn’t as good as what’s on offer from the flagship devices of brands like Samsung or Apple. So if you’re something of an amateur photographer with your smartphone, you might have to keep looking. The Edge 40 Pro can also be a bit tricky to clean, but if you use a case, that’s less of an issue.

2. Motorola Moto G200

The best Motorola phone for most.

Motorola Moto G200 specs:

Display 144 Hz 6.8-inch OLED (1080 x 2460) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128-256GB

Pros

Great for gaming and streaming

High-quality display

Cons

Slow charging rate

Plastic parts

Our pick for the best Motorola phone for most is the Motorola Moto G200, a mighty mid-ranger with more on offer than you might expect. Its Snapdragon 888+ processor isn’t top-of-the-class, but it’s more than enough to power an enjoyable mobile gaming experience or offer quality streaming on the go. There are two colorways for this model, with the option to choose between Glacier Green and Stellar Blue.

Not only is performance up to the job with the G200, but the display is fantastic for the price point. The refresh rate is better than that of the similarly priced Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S22, while the 6.8-inch LCD screen offers crisp visuals no matter what lighting scenario you’re dealing with. Match all of that with a stellar 5,000 mAh battery and you start to understand why this is one of our top recommendations.

Still, like with most mid-range devices, there are caveats. The big one with the Moto G200 is that it’s not the quickest to charge, taking a while longer than some of the other more expensive picks on this list. It also feels a little cheap due to some plastic parts, so if you’re looking for something that feels a little more luxurious at a mid-range price point, it might be worth looking at another brand or Motorola device.

3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The best foldable Motorola phone.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs:

Display 165 Hz 6.9-inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED (1080 x 2640) Battery Li-Po 3800 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8-12GB Storage 256-512GB

Pros

Dust and water resistant

High-end display

Cons

Slightly outdated processor

Camera quality

The best foldable Motorola phone available right now is the Razr 40 Ultra by some margin. It might be on the expensive side, but most flip phones are, and for that price, you’re getting a quality build and a screen that pops with color thanks to the LTPO AMOLED display. It’s a little limited on colors, with just Viva Magenta, Glacier Blue, and Infinite Black to choose from, but each finish is sleek and looks as expensive as it is.

An upgraded hinge compared to old Razr models means you don’t have to worry about falling a few millimeters short of the full fold, with this version easily fitting inside your pocket. The foldability doesn’t mean a sacrifice elsewhere, though, with stellar battery life that takes its sweet time running down, and the performance is more than enough to play your favorite games, even if the Snapdragon 8+ processor is already a little outdated.

The caveat here is that if you’re not a fan of foldable phones, there’s little this model does compared to others to convert you. It’s also important to note that the camera is a little lackluster in the Razr 40 Ultra, and stands out as the only component that doesn’t feel as high quality as it should for the price of the device.

4. Motorola Moto G31

The best budget Motorola phone.

Motorola Moto G31 specs

Display 60 Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 RAM 4GB Storage 64-128GB

Pros

Affordable

Stellar battery life

Cons

Lacking 5G coverage

Slow charging rate

The Motorola Moto G31 is the best budget Motorola phone available, retailing at a significantly lower price than the rest of the options on this list. It’s a bit more basic compared to others on this list, but that’s not always a bad thing if you’re just looking for a smartphone that covers the essentials without breaking the bank, while also offering a little more than the budget offerings from other Android brands.

The battery on the G31 is better than anything you’re going to get for under $200, offering up to 36 hours of juice if you’re just using it for the essentials. The AMOLED screen is the star of the show, though, offering a high-quality visual display that rivals some mid-range mobiles that retail for double or more the price of the G31.

Still, as you might anticipate from one of Motorola’s lowest-price offerings, it’s not all impressive. While the G31 boasts multiple cameras, none of them are all that impressive, and they really struggle under low-light. There’s also a lack of 5G, which wasn’t as much of a problem on launch back in 2021, but already feels increasingly antiquated.

5. Moto G Stylus

The best Motorola stylus phone.

Moto G Stylus specs

Display 120Hz 6.41-inch IPS LCD (1080 x 2400) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM 6GB Storage 256GB

Pros

Cheaper than other stylus phones

Sleek design

Solid battery life

Cons

Not the best display

Average camera (at best)

The best Motorola stylus phone is the Moto G Stylus, though it might not be worth recommending if you’re in it for anything but the digital writing device. Still, for the price, it’s got a sleek design that feels comfortable in one hand – exactly what you need when the other has a stylus in it – and its impressive battery life means you won’t often be reaching for the charger.

Of course, the stylus is the highlight, and this phone does truly feel like Motorola have designed it for that use, rather than it being an added feature just to try and draw in more attention. With a wealth of Android art apps, you can make use of the generous 256GB storage to ensure you have everything you need to do some doodling on the go.

In terms of caveats, don’t expect a crystal clear display, with the LCD screen looking a little outdated compared to some OLED models on the market for a similar price. It’s also worth pointing out that the camera is distinctly average, so if you’re something of an amateur photographer, looking at some of the more expensive Motorola devices is well worth your time.

6. Motorola Defy

The best rugged Motorola phone.

Motorola Defy specs:

Display 60 Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB

Pros

Rugged and reliable

Clear call quality

Cons

Feels basic

Poor camera quality

The best rugged Motorola phone is the Motorola Defy, which is purpose-built to withstand the sort of pressure and application most smartphones can’t. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of a more expensive model, but if you need something you can rely on to survive, there are few better options across all manufacturers.

As you might expect from a rugged phone, the Motorola Defy is resistant to scratches, drops, water, and dust. Simply put, it really takes a beating to break this one. It’s not just practical in terms of durability, though, with ideal dimensions for slipping in your pocket and solid battery life.

The main issue with the Defy is that its camera quality is pretty poor for a smartphone in the year 2023. It also feels a little cheap, though this only really matters if you value sleek ergonomics over durability, and if you’re even looking at this phone we’re guessing you don’t. This is very much a practical phone, targeted at those who can’t stand the thought of another smashed screen or waterlogged device. Finally, it’s worth saying there are no fancy color options here, so if you don’t want a plain black phone, you may have to continue your search.

7. Motorola Moto G Power 5G

The best Motorola phone for battery life.

Motorola Moto G Power 5G specs:

Display 6.5-inch 120Hz IPS LCD (1080 x 2400 pixels) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 930 RAM 6GB Storage 256GB

Pros

Stellar battery life

Solid performance for the price

Cons

Sub-par cameras

No IP rating

The best Motorola phone for battery life is easily the Motorola G Power 5G. This thing stays in the game for just over 48 hours without any problems at all, making it even further than that if you’re not using it too intensively. If you value battery life above all else in a smartphone, this might be the best of the list so far for you.

Considering this device is just a little more expensive than the G31, it’s got some pretty impressive specs when it comes to visuals and performance to make it an attractive budget proposition, while also including 5G capabilities. The storage is as generous as you’re going to find for the price point, with 256GB of space to fill to your heart’s content with apps and games.

The big issue with the Moto G Power is a lack of an IP water and dustproof rating. Motorola says this phone is ‘water repellant’, but that’s not enough to fill me with confidence regarding any accidental splashes or, worse still a full-on submersion. The cameras are also lacking lightly, so if you’re a happy snapper you might have to think about saving to increase your budget or looking at a different brand.

How do we choose the best Motorola phones?

Writing this list of the best Motorola phones, we take a lot of things into consideration. Performance is a big deal, of course, and we’re always looking to see what phones perform best when gaming or streaming video. However, other important factors also include, design, build quality, display, and value for money.

As you can see from the tables below each entry on this list of the best Motorola phones, the first things we look at are display, battery, chipset, RAM, and storage. This is all quite technical, and that side of things is important, but we also know that some of you aren’t interested in the numbers. So, our buying guides also offer advice on how a phone might feel, or just how the device looks. For more on our testing method, check out our how we test page with various explainers for different kinds of hardware.

How do I choose the best Motorola phone?

Picking out the best Motorola phone depends on your own needs from a smartphone. If you’re just looking for the basics, the G1 or the Defy are perfectly good devices, but if it’s luxury you’re after, you may want to take a longer look at our analysis of the Edge 40 Pro and Razr 40 Ultra.

Personal preference in terms of looks is a big factor as well, with many drawn to the sleek foldable action of the Razr 40 Ultra. Personally, I’d find it hard to get on with a flip phone and prefer something bulkier like the Defy. Still, as the old saying goes, it’s different strokes for different folks, so you really need to weigh up all the options and your own wants before you make the purchase.

There you have it, our picks for the best Motorola phones in 2023.