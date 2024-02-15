Following official confirmation of the launch date, a new Nothing Phone (2a) price leak has given us a better idea of the cost of the third Nothing handset. Considering the big reveal is just around the corner on March 5, it’s no surprise to see leaks coming out of the woodwork, but if this one is true, it shows just how dedicated this brand is to making affordable phones rather than just expensive flagships.

French publication Dealabs has reported there are two configurations of the Nothing Phone (2a). There’s a 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM version retailing for €349, roughly $375, and a 256GB of Storage and 8GB of RAM alternative going on sale for €399, the equivalent of around $430. This pricing puts the Nothing Phone (2a) firmly in the mid-range bracket, with plenty of competition from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and even some Samsung phones.

It makes sense for Nothing to release a phone that occupies the lower part of the mid-range market, with the pricier Nothing Phone 2 too expensive for some at $599 for the base model. Considering CEO Carl Pei’s criticism of some other smartphone brands in the clip detailing the launch of the (2a), we’re expecting a lot from the company’s third phone in terms of both hardware and features. We’ll have to wait and see to find out.

Unfortunately, if you’re reading this in the US, you won’t be able to get your hands on this mid-range model from Nothing without importing it. According to GSMArena, Nothing has confirmed that the (2a) won’t be available in the States on release, and if the original Nothing Phone 1 is anything to go on, it won’t officially cross the pond at all. Still, importing is pretty easy these days, so if you have your heart set on picking up this mid-ranger, you should still be able to make it happen, but perhaps for a slightly higher price.

