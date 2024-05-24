The OnePlus Open made a splash when it launched in 2023. Not only does it offer some of the nicest hardware and most impressive cameras on a foldable device, but it has great multitasking support in the software, too. Understandably, fans are excited to hear about the next foldable from the brand, but a new OnePlus Open 2 rumor suggests they’ll be waiting for a while yet.

Just as we saw last time, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be a rebadged variant of the Oppo Find N5 when it arrives. Prolific tipster Digital Chat Station recently uploaded a Weibo post (via Android Authority) that claims that this foldable will launch in the first quarter of 2025, skipping 2024 entirely.

However, the translated post also claims that the phone will feature a newly upgraded hinge to make the phone lighter, a thin design, a high-res cover screen, and an “ultra-flat” folding display. Presumably, that means a very minimal crease. If this is the case, you can expect this follow-up device to land right at the top of our guide to the best OnePlus phones.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 is going to utilize the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, but we probably could have guessed that one. The periscope telephoto camera is reportedly sticking around for the next generation, too, though specific details are yet to be revealed.

Other specs remain a mystery at this point, but we’ve got plenty to look forward to. It’d be great to see a level of water resistance on the next model, and wireless charging support would be nice, too. In the meantime, if you want a foldable that you can get your hands on today, check out our guide to the best foldable phones.