The best Pac-Man games in 2023

Why do we want to find the best Pac-Man games? Well, you can’t beat a good classic. Sandwiches, the beach, dogs, and good ol’ Pac-Man. It’s been decades since the yellow guy graced arcades all over the world, and yet here we are with so many amazing ways to play the classic all over again.

If you want to play a videogame that isn't Pac-Man (weird, but we'll allow it), why not gobble up one of our other guides like you're the little yellow geezer himself absolutely destroying ghosts and obliterating them from existence?

Here are the best Pac-Man games on Switch & mobile.

Pac-Man 99 – Nintendo Switch

Following hot on the heels of the addictive Tetris 99 comes Pac-Man 99, play the classic game against 98 other players online while battling to be the final surviving player. How you play also affects the players around you, so bagging fruit at the right time could send some extra ghosts to your opponents and secure you victory. Here you can even unlock special skins for the maps, many of them based on classic Namco franchises.

Namco Museum – Nintendo Switch

So what if you don’t just want Pac-Man? Well, this is a pretty good deal, and gives you a lot of variety. Featuring titles like Pac-man, Galaga, Splatterhouse, and others such as Rolling Thunder, there are a lot of classic games to discover. There are even some local multiplayer options just in case you really want to relive the arcade experience!

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus – Nintendo Switch

Imagine Pac-Man on Redbull and you’re halfway there. Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus (I never want to type that name out again) takes all the classic gameplay and mixes it up with new visuals, effects, music, and plenty of new challenges. This can be shared with a friend as well, and if you’ve been a fan of the franchise for a long time, this could just be the shakeup you need.

Namco Museum Arcade Pac – Nintendo Switch

What if you want to buy both Namco Museum and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus (damn it, my fingers hurt) in one package? Well, have I got good news, because for some reason this exists. Namco Museum Arcade Pac is literally just those two titles mushed together, but considering how much great stuff is in both, well it’s not a bad idea at all. It’s a comprehensive way to cover the best of Namco’s history at the very least!

Pac-Man Museum+ – Nintendo Switch

We’re slightly cheating here because this title isn’t out yet, but considering it’s just a collection of classic games with a few shiny changes, we can’t really imagine how this could go wrong. Pac-Man Museum+ looks to be an essential collection of every classic game in the Pac-Man legacy, given a nice little upgrade and also filled with achievements.

You can even unlock customization items and decorate your own tiny little arcade just by playing the games, so anyone who grew up with the little yellow cake with a single slice taken out, well this could be the perfect trip down nostalgia lane. Find out more now with our Pac-Man Museum+ release date guide.

Pac-Man 256 – mobile

Are you sick of Pac-Man being finite? Do you want a game you could play if you were some sort of vampire or trapped in a black hole like that weird bit in Interstellar? Well hoo boy do I have the game for you. Pac-Man 256 is the “endless arcade maze” title that takes the Pac-Man gameplay and turns it into a thrilling chase that would make Vin Diesel wet himself.

This Pac-Man game has up to fifteen new exciting powers, a terrifying villain called the glitch, and a refined take on the classic Pac-Man formula that’s perfect for mobile. I hope I don’t sound sarcastic because this is a genuinely great little mobile game for fans and newcomers alike. Download it now for iOS and Android.

That is all we waka-waka have for the best Pac-Man games on Switch and mobile, but hopefully, this is plenty to keep you busy for now!