Sometimes, bad games come out, and they’re so bad that they get a following anyway. That’s kind of the case here with Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties, which now gets a brand-spanking new release on Switch and all modern consoles.

If this sounds right up your street, you can grab a copy of Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties: Definitive Edition physically from Limited Run or as a less impressive digital copy from Nintendo’s eShop. If you’re a longtime fan of the Angry Video Game Nerd, you might recognize the game as he covered it in a rather hilarious video back in 2011.

Still, if you’ve never heard of Plumbers Don’t Wear Ties, aka the greatest worst game ever made, then let me fill you in – if you pardon the phrase. Originally released way back in 1993, it’s an adult-oriented visual novel game that came out on CD-ROM featuring loveable characters John and Jane as they meet by chance and fall in love… then, chaos ensues. There are even different endings to achieve so you can replay this game again and again.

Now, it’s back and has 4k remastered images. Just check out this stunning, retro website. You’re in for a treat here, too – there are extras like interviews and documentaries about the game that you can delve into, including a collaborative video with Mega64.

The Definitive Edition has the whole game “painstakingly restored and lovingly recreated,” and aims to bring popularity back to what is known as one of the worst games ever made.

If you like bad games on Switch, we can recommend them – or you can see what the best new Nintendo Switch games coming out this year are.