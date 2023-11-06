The new Poco C65 launches globally

Poco has announced its newest budget smartphone to the world, the Poco C65. The new C-series phone is the successor to the C55, which arrived earlier this year in February. The C65 offers a higher refresh rate, a better camera system, and faster charging than its predecessor.

The sleek-looking phone, which comes in black, blue, and purple, has a 6.74-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits, utilizing Gorilla Glass for enhanced durability. This dazzling display makes it something of a contender for our list of the best budget gaming phones.

The dual camera setup consists of a 50MP f/1.8 main and a 2MP f/2.4 macro. Upfront, the selfie snapper makes a considerable jump from 5MP on the C55 to 8MP and features a soft-ring light for flattering selfies.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the Poco C65 is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configurations. There’s a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W charging, and users also get an AI face unlock feature and a side fingerprint sensor.

Although the phone has officially launched, models aren’t for sale in the U.S. and U.K. at the time of writing, but we are expecting this very soon, with pricing to start in the region of just over $100. We are also expecting the Redmi 13C to launch before long. It’ll be interesting to see if the Poco C65 is a rebranded version of this upcoming release, as we’ve seen from these brands before.

With that, you’re up to date on the release of the Poco C65. For more exciting hardware, check out our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best Samsung phones.