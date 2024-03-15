If you fancy some retail therapy while you check out the Pokémon Championships this year, you can reserve a slot at the Pokémon Center Pop-Up shop. You don’t have to have a ticket for the Championships, so book your shopping trip now.

Reservations for the pop-up Pokémon Center store are now open, and you can book for any time while the Championships are on between April 4 and April 7. The store will be located in the ExCeL London near the N1 entrance.

You don’t need a ticket to the full Championships event to enter, and the pop-up is open to the public, however, you should book a slot. You can do that right here on the site, where slots are set throughout the day from 11 to 7pm between Thursday and Saturday, then 10 and 3 on Sunday.

The store opens as part of the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships and brings exclusive merch along with a bigger and better presence than last year’s smash hit shop.

The EUIC takes place in the run-up to Pokémon’s World Championships, held in Honolulu, Hawaii, this year. Here, you can spectate or take part in competitions for the trading card game, Pokémon Go, Unite, and mainline video games.

We’re definitely going to buy some new Pokémon figures and snag ourselves some adorable plush of the best normal Pokémon out there.