Pokémon figures – our top picks

Pokémon figures are a great way to show off your love for all the pocket monsters, so we’ve collected our favorites so you can fill up your shelf.

Pokemon figures: A Charizard Funko Pop Vinyl outlined in white and pasted on a red PT background
Pokémon figures are ten a penny in these parts – by these parts, I mean the world of videogame-likers – but that doesn’t mean they’re all created equal under the eyes of Arceus. From cheap tat you could find in a Christmas cracker all the way to hundred-dollar pocket monstrosities, there’s a lot to choose from.

So, we’ve found the best of the best, with our favorite Pokémon figurines that would look good on any game-hugger’s shelf. Once you’ve found the one for you, check out our guides to Rainbow Friends plush action figures, FNAF plush, and Animal Crossing plushies to get even more goodies.

Let’s take a look at the coolest Pokémon figures money can buy.

Charizard Pokémon Pop! Vinyl

For the Charizard fan in your life, check out this jumbo-sized Funko Pop! Vinyl of everyone’s favorite fire-breathing (not a) dragon. At ten inches tall he’ll dwarf your existing Pop! Vinyl collection with his majesty.

If you prefer your fire lizards in their pre-evolved form, there’s even a jumbo Charmander to go with it.

Pokemon figures: The die-cast Poke Ball replica, box, and book outlined in white and pasted on a red PT background

Die-cast Poké Ball Pokémon figure

For the more discerning Pokémon fan out there, this statue could work well on a desk in an office, if you fancy. Of course, any Pokémon figure can go on an office desk, but if you’d rather give off a stately professionalism, this looks like a good route.

Pokemon figures: A figure of Espeon lounging on a rocky outcrop above a river, outlined in white and pasted on a red PT background

Afternoon with Eevee & Friends: Espeon figure

Look how pleasant Espeon looks in this adorable figure. She’s just hanging out by a river, having the softest time with her fancy little paws crossed in front of her.

Fans of Eevee’s evolutions are often spoiled for choice when it comes to merch, and this Espeon figure just adds to the list of great ways to show off your fave ‘mon. 

Pokemon figures: A Mewtwo figure featuring the Pokemon levitating off the ground with two psychic power balls in its hands and colourful lightning flying around it, outlined in white and pasted on a red PT background

LED Mewtwo figure

Never underestimate Mewtwo’s raw power. This frankly quite terrifying figure shows off the psychic Pokémon’s raw talent, posing it with two psychic balls ready to shoot toward its next target.

This figure also features LED elements to really showcase Mewtwo’s might, no matter the time of day. A must-have for any self-respecting gen one-er.

We’ll keep our eyes open for new Pokémon figures if there are any good deals. For more, check out our Kirby plush and Cuphead plush and figures guides.

