We thought we’d take a look at some normal Pokémon, but not just any random creature. No, this is a list of the best normal Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and trust us when we say that any of these ‘mon will make a fine addition to your team. There are hundreds upon hundreds of Pokémon out there. Well, we’re here to tell you that in Pokémon Go, the normal types actually kick butt, and are a force to be reckoned with.

Anyway, onto our list of the best normal Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Meloetta

Fast attack: Quick attack

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Not only is Meloetta a normal Pokémon, but it’s a psychic-type too, which makes it a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield, as not only does this ‘mon have access to hard-hitting normal attacks, but it can get into your enemies head.

Fast attack: Lock-on

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Undoubtedly, Porygon-Z is one of the best normal Pokémon out there, with access to some brutal attacks. If you want an all-rounder that can hold its own in the majority of battles, this is the ‘mon for you.

Bewear

Fast attack: Tackle

Charged attack: Stomp

Beware Bewear, as this is one powerful creature that has no problem laying the smackdown on its opponents, which is, of course, beneficial to any trainer that chooses this normal-type for their team – the fact it also has access to fighting-type moves doesn’t hurt either. Actually, it does.

Slaking

Fast attack: Yawn

Charged attack: Body slam

This is one lazy king, but don’t let that fool you, as Slaking is one hard hitter who can pummel your opponent into the ground. Seriously, this is one normal Pokémon that can show you just how powerful the type can be, even if it has no secondary type.

Blissey

Fast attack: Pound

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Blissey can leave your opponent in bliss, and by that, we mean it can knock them into next week and leave them in such a daze that they don’t know what’s going on anymore – ignorance is bliss and all that jazz.

Wigglytuff

Fast attack: Pound

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Wigglytuff deserves a spot on this list for every reason you can imagine – it’s adorable, powerful, fast, has access to great attacks, is a hybrid with normal and fairy-types, and I’d worry about my job security if I didn’t mention my boss’ favorite ‘mon. Seriously though, all my other points are valid, so take a chance on this gen one creature.

Lopunny

Fast attack: Pound

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Considering Lopunny has one of the most powerful mega evolutions on offer in Pokémon Go, we think that’s reason enough to consider this stage two Pokémon for your team. That, and it has access to some fantastic attacks, especially since it’s also a fighting type.

Cinccino

Fast attack: Pound

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Cinccino deserves a mention for being as strong as it is cute, and trust us when we say it’s adorable. Just look at this fabulous creature. Anyway, despite only being a normal Pokémon, Cinccino can hit hard and move fast.

Ambipom

Fast attack: Scratch

Charged attack: Hyper beam

Ambipom is quite resilient and is equally as capable of dishing out some damage. We would probably select other ‘mon on this list first, but we can’t deny this Pokémon’s prowess in a battle considering its non-legendary status.

Regigigas

Fast attack: Hidden power

Charged attack: Giga impact

The undisputed best normal Pokémon in Pokémon Go is the legendary beast that’s Regigigas – this monstrous ‘mon has access to some incredibly powerful attacks, and could wipe out its fellow titans in the blink of an eye – so get out there and make things gassy… Uh, no, not like that.

