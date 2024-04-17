Earth Day is fast approaching and that means it’s time for Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week 2024, Niantic’s annual in-game celebration of the outdoors. There’s plenty for you and your buddy Pokémon to explore in your local area during this week-long event.

Pokémon Go’s events are always full of fun field research tasks and higher chances to meet specific ‘mons on your travels. This year you’ll hatch adorable poison Pokémon like Trubbish and Foongus from two-kilometer eggs, as well as other cuties like Combee, Drilbur, and Binacle. They will also appear as part of your field research during the event, and if you’re lucky, you might find a shiny one.

Since its release back in 2016, one of Pokémon Go’s core concepts has been getting gamers to go outside by bringing the creatures that we love so much to life in AR. Sustainability Week fully leans into this, with features that encourage you to travel with your buddy. Berries and poffins will keep your Pokémon happy for longer, you’ll find more gifts on your travels, and earning buddy hearts requires less distance than usual.

Collection challenges are back for Sustainability Week as well to help you gain extra stardust and XP by encountering a specific group of Pokémon. If you catch a particularly beefy Binacle or cute Combee, you can enter them in event-themed Pokéstop Showcases in your local area to compete against other trainers around you.

When is Pokémon Go’s 2024 Sustainability Week?

2024’s Pokémon Go Sustainability Week starts on April 22 at 10am local time and ends on April 26 at 8pm local time. Set aside some time during your week to get out and about with your buddy to appreciate the beauty of our planet this Earth Day.

Good luck with your catches this Sustainability Week! Check out our Pokémon Go Plus guide to level up your catching game, or head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide to net yourself some extra freebies ahead of the event.