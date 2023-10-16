Pokémon Go Plus + features and price

What exactly is Pokémon Go Plus? You’ve likely seen the Poké Ball-shaped devices online, or maybe you’ve seen some other Pokémon trainers wearing them on their wrists while catching Pokémon out in the wild. Still not quite sure what Pokémon Go Plus is all about? You’ve come to the right place.

Although the Pokémon Go Plus is not essential to enjoy Pokémon Go, it’s still the ultimate accessory for taking your Pokémon Go experience to the next level. It pairs with your iPhone or Android smartphone and interacts with Pokémon Go, meaning you can easily catch Pokémon without even taking your phone out of your pocket.

Where can I buy Pokémon Go Plus?

The Pokémon Go Plus is getting increasingly difficult to buy, particularly in certain territories. As an alternative, you can get the Poké Ball Plus accessory, which performs the same functions as the Pokémon Go Plus, but you can also use it to play Switch games.

Where can I buy Pokémon Go Plus +?

We’ve included some handy links below so that you can pick up the Pokémon Go Plus + from a number of your favorite retailers.

What is Pokémon Go Plus?

Pokémon Go Plus is a Poké Ball-style device that you can wear on your wrist. It connects to your iPhone or Android smartphone and interacts with Pokémon Go, allowing you to catch Pokémon. Once the Pokémon Go Plus has connected to your iPhone or Android smartphone, you’ll receive notifications when Pokémon are nearby – including special notifications if it’s a species of Pokémon that you haven’t caught before.

The Pokémon Go Plus also allows you to collect items from PokéStops. The Plus will send you notifications when you’re near a PokéStop, and you can acquire items at the press of a button!

What is Pokémon Go Plus +?

Pokémon Go Plus + is a brand-new device that connects to both Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep. With the Plus + device, not only can you automatically spin PokéStops and throw Poké Balls in Go, but you can now use Great and Ultra balls. It can also help keep track of your sleep with its Pokémon Sleep connectivity. You can use the collected sleep data when you play Go or Sleep, and Pikachu’s familiar voice can give you cute prompts when it’s time to wake up or go to bed.

How do I use Pokémon Go Plus and +?

Once connected to your iPhone or Android device, Pokémon Go Plus automatically begins to interact with your Pokémon Go or Sleep account. Depending on whether you can collect an item or catch a Pokémon, you get specific notifications through vibrations and flashing lights.

Near a Pokémon? Your Pokémon Go Plus or + will begin to vibrate, and the light will flash green. If it’s a brand new Pokémon your Pokémon Go Plus lets you know by flashing yellow, as well as vibrating.

Once the Pokémon Go Plus has let you know that there’s a Pokémon nearby, it’s time to catch it! Press the button on the plus to automatically attempt to catch that Pokémon. You’ll notice the light is pulsating white, which means that your Plus is in the process of trying to catch that Pokémon.

You’ll know that you’ve successfully caught the Pokémon when your Pokémon Go Plus vibrates and flashes seven different colors. A message saying “You caught a Pokémon!” will also display on your phone. However, if the Pokémon gets away, your Plus will flash red, and you’ll get a message on your phone telling you that “The Pokémon fled!”

The Pokémon Go Plus will also allow you to collect items from PokéStops. When you arrive near a PokéStop, your plus will vibrate, and the light will flash blue. Just like with catching Pokémon, press the button on your Plus to acquire items. Your phone screen will display the items you’ve just acquired. Again, just like when you catch a Pokémon, the light will flash seven different colors.

So, that’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Plus. They’re super easy to set up and use, and once you’re all paired up, you’ll be collecting items and catching Pokémon in no time! To stay up to date with all the latest Pokémon Go happenings, don’t forget to check out our Pokémon Go raids, and our guide to the latest Pokémon Go events. Happy hunting!

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Plus, for more content like this, take a look at our Pokémon Go promo codes, Pokédex, and Pokémon Go Eevee evolution guides.