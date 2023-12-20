Snuggle up for the holidays with our Pokémon Sleep giveaway!

The Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar is back for another amazing holiday giveaway! This week gives you the chance to win an extra snuggly Pikachu Oodie and a Snorlax sleep mask so you can get an even higher score in Pokémon Sleep over the holiday break.

If you’re yet to try out Pokémon Sleep, there’s never been a better time than now thanks to the current Holiday Event. This event runs until December 24 and features a greater appearance rate for Pikachu (Holiday) along with his pals Delibird, Glaceon, and Spheal. You can also pick up double the Dream Shards and may even meet some shiny Pokémon.

This giveaway is only open to entrants in the UK! But be sure to check back throughout the month for giveaways that are open worldwide. Make sure you also check out our terms and conditions before entering.

Pocket Tactics – Pokémon Sleep giveaway



