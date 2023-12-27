Get cozy this holiday season with our Pokémon Sleep giveaway!

The Pocket Tactics Advent Calendar is finally coming to an end, but the final week has some great goodies up for grabs. You can win a Pokémon GO Plus + and a Pichu Comfy Cuddlers plush so you can get an even higher score in Pokémon Sleep over the holiday break.

If you’re yet to try out Pokémon Sleep, there’s never been a better time than now thanks to the New Year 2024 event. This event runs from January 1, 2024, until January 7, 2024, and features a greater appearance rate for Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. You can also pick up 1.5 times the usual sleep EXP.

This giveaway is only open to entrants in the UK! Make sure you also check out our terms and conditions before entering.

Pocket Tactics – Pokémon Sleep giveaway

Best of luck to all who enter! If you want more Pokémon goodness, take a look at our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes and Pokédex.

