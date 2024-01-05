Princess Peach: Showtime! release date and trailer

The Princess Peach: Showtime! release date is coming to Nintendo Switch early this year, allowing you to adventure as the gal herself.

Princess Peach: Showtime! 

It’s about time that the leading lady of the Mario franchise gets her own game on Nintendo Switch – with the Princess Peach Showtime! release date landing on the console soon for you to dive right into.

Nintendo showed the previously untitled Peach game in a previous Direct, but now we have a name and some details. Play as Peach who works alongside Stella, the floating star-like sunflower-thing, who can provide her powers by using a special ribbon. Peach needs these powers as they adventure through themed theater performances filled with puzzles, enemies, and items to recover.

When is the Princess Peach: Showtime! release date?

The Princess Peach: Showtime! release date lands on March 22, 2024, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. We can’t wait to take on foes with the leading lady herself.

