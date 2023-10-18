Project Sekai events October 2023

Whether it’s new gacha banners you’re after or more backstories for your faves, our Project Sekai events guide is the place to be if you want to stay up to date with all the fun events going on in Sekai. That being said, the Project Sekai event schedule changes practically every week, so you’ll want to make sure you bookmark this page to come back to later!

If you’re new to Project Sekai or just want to learn more about your faves, check out our handy Project Sekai cards guide and Project Sekai characters guide to help you know who you want to pull for on the upcoming gacha banners.

Now, let’s get into the current Project Sekai events.

Current Project Sekai events

These are all of the events happening in the EN version of Project Sekai right now, so make sure you log on to take part. Some of this content is limited, so get it before it goes!

Dear Me, From Back Then event and after show

October 11 – October 19

Minori’s feeling nervous before More More Jump’s first solo live, so Haruka shares some memories of her time in ASRUN to calm her nerves. This makes Minori remember why she wanted to be an idol in the first place.

Participate in shows to earn event points to unlock the story and redeem cards and items. Increase the number of event points you get by using Cute attribute More More Jump cards.

An After Show is available to watch when the event ends on October 19. You can redeem 300 Crystals and a Minori stamp for participating.

Dreams come true gacha

October 11 – October 20

This gacha features three new four-star More More Jump cards, all with the Cute attribute:

(Beyond The Spotlight) Hanasato Minori – comes with the Dreaming Fairy costume

(Connect Even The Heart) Kiritani Haruka – comes with the Guiding Fairy costume

(Solo Show Strategy Meeting!) Momoi Airi – comes with the Beckoning Fairy costume

It’s Back! Scramble Flower gacha

October 15 – October 24

This limited gacha rerun features the following three four-star Pure attribute cards:

(Blessings From My Friends) Hanasato Minori – comes with the Hopeful Frilly Outfit costume

(Emu Style? The Art of Dancing!) Azusawa Kohane – comes with the Pure Heart Frilly Jacket costume

(Backstage Encouragement) Tenma Tsukasa – comes with the Pure Flowers Tuxedo costume

Confirmed upcoming Project Sekai events

Project Sekai announced these upcoming events in the September roadmap:

A Sad Farewell at the Curtain Call event and after show

Temple of Chronos gacha

Honami’s birthday show and gacha

Screaming?! Welcome to the Forest of Wolves! Cheerful Carnival event and after show

Spooky Forest limited gacha

And that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Project Sekai events. Be sure to check back here regularly to keep up to date. If you like mobile games, why not check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide and our Honkai Star Rail tier list? We’ve also got a guide to all the Mortal Kombat 1 characters.