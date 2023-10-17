Project Sekai may be a rhythm game, but you won’t get anywhere without cards. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with our comprehensive guide to all of the Project Sekai cards that you can pull on the EN server. New cards drop all the time alongside events, so keep an eye on this page to know when your fave Project Sekai characters get a new card!

If you can’t stop tapping your fingers to the beat, be sure to check out our lists of the best rhythm games on mobile and the best Switch rhythm games. Or, if you fancy trying another equally cute and addictive mobile game, check out our Genshin Impact TCG guide.

Project Sekai cards

Birthday rank Project Sekai cards

(Happy Birthday!! 2023) Kiritani Haruka

(Happy Birthday!!) Otori Emu

(Happy Anniversary!!) Hatsune Miku

(Happy Birthday!!) Akiyama Mizuki

(Happy Birthday!!) Hoshino Ichika

(Happy Birthday!!) Shiraishi An

(Happy Birthday!!) Kusanagi Nene

(Happy Birthday!!) Kamishiro Rui

(Happy Birthday!!) Aoyagi Toya

(Happy Birthday!!) Tenma Tsukasa

(Happy Birthday!!) Tenma Saki

(Happy Birthday!!) Shinonome Ena

(Happy Birthday!!) Hanasato Minori

(Happy Birthday!!) Momoi Airi

(Happy Birthday!!) Azusawa Kohane

(Happy Anniversary!!) Kaito

(Happy Birthday!!) Yoisaki Kanade

(Happy Anniversary!!) Megurine Luka

(Happy Birthday!!) Asahina Mafuyu

(Happy Birthday!!) Hinomori Shiho

(Happy Anniversary!!) Kagamine Rin

(Happy Anniversary!!) Kagamine Len

(Happy Anniversary!!) Meiko

(Happy Birthday!!) Hinomori Shizuku

(Happy Birthday!!) Kiritani Haruka

(Happy Birthday!!) Mochizuki Honami

(Happy Birthday!!) Shinonome Akito

Four-star Project Sekai cards

(Beyond The Spotlight) Hanasato Minori

(Connect Even The Heart) Kiritani Haruka

(Solo Show Strategy Meeting!) Momoi Airi

(Gentle Magic Words) Asahina Mafuyu

(Relaxing With Manjus♪) Hinomori Shizuku

(Those Wild Cheers) Shinonome Akito

(Words Of Encouragement) Kamishiro Rui

(At Least Let Me) Hatsune Miku

(Recounting To Your Feelings) Megurine Luka

(The Animal From My Memory) Shinonome Ena

(How Did This Happen?) Mochizuki Honami

(The Same Face As Mr. Octopus☆) Otori Emu

(You’re Really Buff Now?!) Tenma Saki

(An All-Out Performance) Hinomori Shiho

(Waiting For Inspiration) Hoshino Ichika

(What Gave Me Courage) Akiyama Mizuki

(Squinting At The Sunlight) Yoisaki Kanade

(Distant Warmth) Asahina Mafuyu

(The Strongest Idol Smile!) Momoi Airi

(Did It Fall Over?) Hinomori Shizuku

(Let’s Start With Some Sit-Ups) Meiko

(I’m Not Losing My Target) Kusanagi Nene

(Our Eyes Are Sparkling☆) Otori Emu

(Popping Puyos At Lightspeed) Aoyagi Toya

(A Moment After School) Kagamine Len

(Let Me Hear That Song) Hoshino Ichika

(Abyss of Memories) Tenma Saki

(Gentle Memories) Shiraishi An

(One-Act Morning Practice) Shinonome Akito

(Be Quiet During The Movie!) Kagamine Rin

(The Courage I’ve Mustered) Mochizuki Honami

(The Right Path For Me) Hinomori Shiho

(With This Pitch…!) Yoisaki Kanade

(Falling With Honor) Hanasato Minori

(This Claw’s Too Weak!) Shinonome Ena

(Thank You For Playing With Us) Kusanagi Nene

(A Persistent Game Of Tag) Tenma Tsukasa

(Fishing Before the Storm) Otori Emu

(In the Warmth of a Glowing Dusk) Asahina Mafuyu

(I’m Not Afraid) Akiyama Mizuki

(With a Hidden Greeting) Kagamine Len

(Wrapped in Pure White) Shiraishi An

(Your Hands, So You Don’t Fall) Hinomori Shizuku

(To All Your Hard Work) Meiko

(The Enthusiasm in Hand) Shinonome Akito

(I Got Praised ♪) Azusawa Kohane

(Delicious Pancakes for Everbody!) Kaito

(What Do Kappas Like?) Megurine Luka

(Smell You Later!) Akiyama Mizuki

(Brilliance At Twilight) Kamishiro Rui

(The First Vocal Range Check!) Hanasato Minori

(Perfect Premonition) Kiritani Haruka

(You Can Rely On Me More♪) Kagamine Rin

(A Piece Of Kindness) Mochizuki Honami

(The Yummiest Drink!) Tenma Saki

(Before Thinking About It) Hoshino Ichika

(A Star’s Tune) Tenma Tsukasa

(The Young Squirrels’ Invitation) Kusanagi Nene

(Appreciate That Spirit of Yours) Kamishiro Rui

(Among The Petals Dancing In The Wind) Hatsune Miku

(Surrounded by Spring-Colored Sweets) Kagamine Len

(Chalkboard Cherry Blossoms In Bloom) Megurine Luka

(It’s Okay, Everyone) Kaito

(Feelings That Were Buried) Aoyago Toya

(Past Excitement) Shiraishi An

(Sending My Singing Voice) Kagamine Rin

(Through Pain And Misery) Shinonome Ena

(When The Sound Becomes Clear) Yoisaki Kanade

(Passionate Talk!) Hanasato Minori

(Feel like Magic) Hinomori Shizuku

(The SEKAI Dressing Room Is This Way♪) Hatsune Miku

(Making Chocolates With Children) Akiyama Mizuki

(No Compromises When Making Chocolates) Shinonome Akito

(An Emergency Meeting?!) Tenma Tsukasa

(An Old Wish) Hinomori Shiho

(Did You Hear That?!) Hoshino Ichika

(An Unfamiliar Liveliness) Kaito

(Vocalising Your Heart’s Excitement) Aoyagi Toya

(The “Legend” We Came to Know) Azusawa Kohane

(Irrepresible Interest) Kagamine Len

(Baking Sweets in Secret) Momoi Airi

(An Unexpected Phone Call) Tenma Saki

(Surprise☆For☆My☆Family) Otori Emu

(Faintly Glowing Elpis) Yoisaki Kanade

(Elpis From the Depths of Despair) Asahina Mafuyu

(After Parties That Became A Regular Thing) Akiyama Mizuki

(Private Emu’s Investigating!) Otori Emu

(Where Is The Crying Coming From?) Meiko

(Dance! And! Sing!) Tenma Tsukasa

(The Future We’re Wishing For) Kiritani Haruka

(How To Spend New Year’s Eve) Mochizuki Honami

(With The First Sunrise At My Back) Azusawa Kohane

(Dazzling Dream Stage) Kusanagi Nene

(Endless Imagination & Challenges) Kamishiro Rui

(A Winter Evening Chat) Shinonome Akito

(Outdoor Cooking!) Aoyagi Toya

(BBQ With Everyone ♪) Shiraishi An

(The Greedy Judge) Kaito

(The Evil Food Eater) Meiko

(A Tailor Driven Mad by Jealousy) Megurine Luka

(The Twin Servant) Kagamine Len

(The Arrogant Princess) Kagamine Rin

(The Big Debut) Hatsune Miku

(Heated Argument) Kagamine Rin

(New Troupe Member!) Kagamine Len

(Wiping Away Twilight Rain) Megurine Luka

(Severed Thread) Hatsune Miku

(A Chat With The Lost) Kaito

(Time To Cheer!) Hatsune Miki

(All To See You Smile) Kagamine Rin

(Secret Guidance) Kaito

(Wonder ☆ Christmas!) Hatsune Miku

(Where Feelings Come Together) Hatsune Miku

(Straightforward Lyrics) Hatsune Miku

(Even What You Don’t Want To Hear) Hatsune Miku

(An Evolving Tone) Hatsune Miku

(Powerful Smile) Hatsune Miku

(The Girl From The Album) Kagamine Rin

(A Tomboyish Melody) Kagamine Rin

(Cupid Of Friendship) Kagamine Rin

(Prince Of The Stage) Kagamine Len

(My Dancing Shoes!) Kagamine Len

(Sparkling Curiosity☆) Kagamine Len

(Absolute Strongest Duo?!) Kagamine Len

(Elegant Smile) Megurine Luka

(A New Member Arrives) Megurine Luka

(Doing Things My Own Way) Megurine Luka

(Longing for the Sea) Megurine Luka

(Reassuring Words) Megurine Luka

(Tell Me About your Christmas) Meiko

(Third Senpai) Meiko

(Necessary Distance) Meiko

(Talking Coffee Time) Meiko

(Use A Rabbit As A Springboard?!) Meiko

(A Lively DJ Appears?) Kaito

(Conversing Through Sound Alone) Kaito

(What I Want to Become) Hinomori Shizuku

(I’m Not Just Anyone, I’m “Me”) Hinomori Shizuku

(Meeoow~?) Hinomori Shizuku

(An Invitation to Relax) Hinomori Shizuku

(The Same Dango as That Day) Hinomori Shizuku

(Please Enjoy This Homemade Onigiri!) Hinomori Shizuku

(Always Looking Ahead) Momoi Airi

(Sweet Moment) Momoi Airi

(Unyielding Indomitable Spirit) Momoi Airi

(To You Who Wants To Be An Idol) Momoi Airi

(Full Power! Happy Everyday!) Momoi Airi

(Together With Our Fans!) Momoi Airi

(Wh-Wh-Wh-What?!) Hanasato Minori

(For “Your” Sake) Hanasato Minori

(Passionate Call!) Hanasato Minori

(Let’s Do a Fan Meeting!) Hanasato Minori

(Blessings From My Friends) Hanasato Minori

(Blessings Abound) Kiritani Haruka

(You Deserve It) Kiritani Haruka

(In The Face Of “What I Love”) Kiritani Haruka

(Someday, I’ll Deliver) Kiritani Haruka

(Together With Our Little Fans) Kiritani Haruka

(A Street-style Idol?!) Kiritani Haruka

(Grateful For Courage) Mochizuki Honami

(Welcome to the Nightmare) Mochizuki Honami

(Unseen Feelings) Mochizuki Honami

(Swimming Lessons in the Sea) Mochizuki Honami

(Because You’re Our Dear Friend) Mochizuki Honami

(Figuring Out What I Can Do) Mochizuki Honami

(The Best Doll Festival!) Tenma Saki

(Chatting By The Window) Tenma Saki

(The Feelings We’ve Realised) Tenma Saki

(Magic Show Assistant!) Tenma Saki

(For Our Next Show!) Tenma Saki

(Bonds And Grief) Hinomori Shiho

(The Answer I Found) Hinomori Shiho

(Lunchtime Chat) Hinomori Shiho

(Recognizable Passion) Hinomori Shiho

(Rainy Distance) Tenma Saki

(What Made My Sadness Go Away) Hinomori Shiho

(Hurtful Words) Hinomori Shiho

(Words Before Dawn) Hoshino Ichika

(Smiling Once More) Hoshino Ichika

(Hoping for Clear Skies) Hoshino Ichika

(Star Piece Connection) Hoshino Ichika

(CD Encounter) Hoshino Ichika

(The Starry Sky I Saw) Hoshino Ichika

(Zombies?! Time To Panic!) Tenma Tsukasa

(I’m The Lead!) Tenma Tsukasa

(Big Brother’s Agony) Tenma Tsukasa

(The Outcome Of My Choice) Tenma Tsukasa

(Backstage Encouragement) Tenma Tsukasa

(Gift From Above) Kusanagi Nene

(Messenger of Feelings) Kusanagi Nene

(The Confidence You Gave Me) Kusanagi Nene

(Celebrate With Fireworks) Kusanagi Nene

(Sprint! Relay Anchor) Otori Emu

(An Irreplaceable Smile) Otori Emu

(Our Feelings Become One) Otori Emu

(The Barbeque Magistrate?!) Otori Emu

(Unexpected Happenings) Kamishiro Rui

(The Fire Within) Kamishiro Rui

(Fantastic Planner) Kamishiro Rui

(Backstage Alchemist) Kamishiro Rui

(Because We’re Partners) Shinonome Akito

(Waiting For You) Shinonome Akito

(A Night of Defeat) Shinonome Akito

(Unchanging Summer Festival) Shinonome Akito

(Maybe Someday) Aoyagi Toya

(A Bond Between Siblings) Aoyagi Toya

(A Love Song Dedicated to You) Aoyagi Toya

(Faith in Believing) Aoyagi Toya

(Once More, Together) Azusawa Kohane

(Chasing After Everyone) Azusawa Kohane

(Awakening My Inner Strength) Azusawa Kohane

(Emu Style? The Art of Dancing!) Azusawa Kohane

(A Secret Between Us) Azusawa Kohane

(Despite Being Partners) Shiraishi An

(Intimate Feeling) Shiraishi An

(Because We’re Teammates) Shiraishi An

(Words For My Partner) Shiraishi An

(Over the Fence) Shiraishi An

(Lifelike) Yoisaki Kanade

(From Feeling To Melody) Yoisaki Kanade

(The Dream I Saw Will One Day) Yoisaki Kanade

(Flowerbed of Memories) Yoisaki Kanade

(What the Hanged Girl Saw) Yoisaki Kanade

(Captive Masquerade) Asahina Mafuyu

(Thrown Words) Asahina Mafuyu

(Dive Into Me) Asahina Mafuyu

(Break Into a Smile) Asahina Mafuyu

(Under The First Snow) Asahina Mafuyu

(Memories of Warm Affection) Asahina Mafuyu

(New Year’s At The Shinonomes) Shinonome Ena

(I Don’t Want to Give Up) Shinonome Ena

(Mystery Tour Baptism?) Shinonome Ena

(Outstretched Hand) Shinonome Ena

(Distant Summer Festival) Shinonome Ena

(Hermit Searcher) Shinonome Ena

(Rooftop Friendship) Akiyama Mizuki

(Feelings That I’ve Realised) Akiyama Mizuki

(Between Feelings and Reality) Akiyama Mizuki

(Reverse Hermit) Akiyama Mizuki

(A Moment’s Rest) Akiyama Mizuki

Three-star Project Sekai cards

(Opening the Package of Goodies♪) Hinomori Shizuku

(Getting Our Name Out There) Mochizuki Honami

(My Own Way Of Being Cool!) Kagamine Len

(Unspeakable Words) Kagamine Rin

(I Want To Make Something Good) Shinonome Ena

(Smoothies Blended With Feelings) Hanasato Minori

(With The Plushies) Shinonome Akito

(Facing Your Song) Kaito

(Lemonade Break ♪) Azusawa Kohane

(Support Under The Blazing Sun) Megurine Luka

(A Challenging Spirit!) Meiko

(Getting the Best Angle) Shinonome Ena

(Captivated by Cuteness) Momoi Airi

(An Honest Stomach) Aoyagi Toya

(There’s No Time To Lose!) Shinonome Akito

(How About Tickling?) Hatsune Miku

(How Things Develop From Here) Hinomori Shiho

(Operation Smile Was a Great Success!) Otori Emu

(Spring Menu Tasting) Meiko

(Colorful Recollection) Asahina Mafuyu

(To Express “Ourselves”) Kiritani Haruka

(Filled With My “Thanks”) Hinomori Shiho

(Lesson From A Future Star) Tenma Saki

(The Shop Is About to Open!) Shiraishi An

(Idol on Cake ♪) Kagamine Rin

(Creating Something Worth Seeing) Shinonome Ena

(I Thought It Was Game Over) Kusanagi Nene

(The Top Karuta-Playing Idol?) Hatsune Miku

(Here Comes the Free Spirit!) Megurine Luka

(Protective Gaze) Hatsune Miku

(Sparkling Performance) Kagamine Rin

(Reluctant Reconciliation) Kagamine Len

(Guiding Hand) Megurine Luka

(A Quality Blend) Meiko

(Troupe Positions Open!) Kaito

(Rooftop Chat) Hatsune Miku

(Where Could The Big Shell Be?) Hatsune Miku

(Smile Night Time!) Kagamine Rin

(The Reason We Met) Kagamine Rin

(Even Though She’s My Partner) Kagamine Len

(In The Best Way Possible!) Kagamine Len

(A Happy Doll Festival) Megurine Luka

(An Idol’s Knowledge) Megurine Luka

(A New Face Who Looks Good in Red) Meiko

(The Scales of Justice) Meiko

(The Troupe Leader’s Day Off) Kaito

(Both an Idol and a Manager!?) Kaito

(On A Flashy Stage) Hinomori Shizuku

(Secret Negotiation) Hinomori Shizuku

(Follow Your Dreams!) Momoi Airi

(That’s So Unfair!) Momoi Airi

(Pre-Show Prep) Hanasato Minori

(Expanding Circle of Friendship) Hanasato Minori

(The Non-Idol Me) Kiritani Haruka

(An Idol’s Duty) Kiritani Haruka

(Unchanging Flavor) Mochizuki Honami

(Thinking About Friends) Mochizuki Honami

(100 Things I Want To Do) Tenma Saki

(Most Important Wish) Tenma Saki

(Unseen Assistance) Tenma Saki

(Lingering Melody) Hinomori Shiho

(Rest Well) Mochizuki Honami

(We’re Doing A Debrief Right After) Hinomori Shiho

(Beyond The Sky) Hoshino Ichika

(My Feelings, Your Heart) Hoshino Ichika

(Our New Song’s Goal) Hoshino Ichika

(Mascot Greeting) Tenma Tsukasa

(I’ll Introduce You!) Tenma Tsukasa

(Backstage Operator) Kusanagi Nene

(Animal Cotton Candy) Kusanagi Nene

(Panda Rider) Otori Emu

(Time For A Strategy Meeting!) Otori Emu

(Evasive Entertainer) Kamishiro Rui

(Sound Sleep) Kamishiro Rui

(Runaway Thought Process) Kamishiro Rui

(Bristling Irritation) Shinonome Akito

(Bask in Happiness) Shinonome Akito

(Broken Bonds) Aoyagi Toya

(Relaxing Cafe Break) Aoyagi Toya

(Respect For My Teammates) Aoyagi Toya

(A Quick Breather) Azusawa Kohane

(Gloomy Night) Azusawa Kohane

(Wanting to Grow Together) Azusawa Kohane

(Top-Notch Server!) Shiraishi An

(Peak Excitement!) Shiraishi An

(Beyond The Screen…) Yoisaki Kanade

(Ephemerality and Beauty) Yoisaki Kanade

(The World Shown Through Music) Yoisaki Kanade

(The Usual Ramen) Yoisaki Kanade

(Super Exciting Three-Legged Race?) Asahina Mafuyu

(The “Good” Me) Asahina Mafuyu

(The Best Angle) Shinonome Ena

(A Cancelled Message) Shinonome Ena

(A Moment of Jest) Akiyama Mizuki

(Unyielding Obsession) Akiyama Mizuki

(Taking A Lost Hand) Akiyama Mizuki

Two-star Project Sekai cards

(A Reliable Senior) Kaito

(Guiding Encounters) Yoisaki Kanade

(The Strength To Believe) Mochizuki Honami

(Choosing To Wait) Megurine Luka

(Summer! Training Camp! Swimsuit!) Kiritani Haruka

(Miku Miku ☆ Gunner!) Hatsune Miku

(Head-On Rematch) Hinomori Shiho

(What Happened To What I Felt) Aoyagi Toya

(I Have To Act On My Own) Hoshino Ichika

(Survival Challenge!) Kamishiro Rui

(As to Not Let Go of That Hand) Yoisaki Kanade

(Pretty Bridesmaid) Azusawa Kohane

(Just a Little Bit of Frustration) Shiraishi An

(Behind the Scenes at the Sports Festival) Shinonome Ena

(Completion Report!) Hinomori Shizuku

(Precise Advice) Megurine Luka

(A Challenge for the Substitute Actor!) Hatsune Miku

(Bloomy Idol♪) Kagamine Rin

(A Night With Just The Three Of Us) Akiyama Mizuki

(Mysterious Heart Witch) Momoi Airi

(Innocent Squire) Kagamine Len

(Cool Rider Lady) Mochizuki Honami

(Towards Legend) Shinonome Akito

(Lady Valentine) Hinomori Shizuku

(Watching Over Those First Feelings) Hatsune Miku

(Rainbow☆Cast) Kamishiro Rui

(Sound and Calligraphy) Hinomori Shiho

(Warm Camping Style) Azusawa Kohane

(Stage Sekai) Hatsune Miku

(School Sekai) Hatsune Miku

(Wonderland Sekai) Hatsune Miku

(Empty Sekai) Hatsune Miku

(Street Sekai) Hatsune Miku

(Stage Sekai) Kagamine Rin

(Street Sekai) Kagamine Len

(School Sekai) Megurine Luka

(Street Sekai) Meiko

(Wonderland Sekai) Kaito

(Warm Gaze) Meiko

(Pop Out Sekai) Kagamine Rin

(Putting Feelings Into Action) Kagamine Len

(Sentimental Melody) Kagamine Len

(Fairy Lantern) Megurine Luka

(Looking For Answers) Meiko

(A Cheshire Smile) Kaito

(More More Jump!) Hinomori Shizuku

(A Night Date At PXL) Hinomori Shizuku

(More More Jump!) Momoi Airi

(What I Can Do For Them) Momoi Airi

(Perfect Sweets) Momoi Airi

(More More Jump!) Hanasato Minori

(Positive Flower) Hanasato Minori

(The Hasty Messenger) Hanasato Minori

(More More Jump!) Kiritani Haruka

(Bubbly Blue) Kiritani Haruka

(Present for you!) Kiritani Haruka

(Leo/need) Mochizuki Honami

(Leo/need) Hinomori Shiho

(Leo/need) Tenma Saki

(Leo/need) Hoshino Ichika

(Even Though I Shouldn’t…) Mochizuki Honami

(For My Dear Childhood Friends) Mochizuki Honami

(Sports Festival Committee!) Tenma Saki

(Cookie Cheer) Tenma Saki

(Varied Kindness) Hinomori Shiho

(Starry Steps) Hoshino Ichika

(An Umbrella Waiting for Clear Skies) Hoshino Ichika

(Wonderlands x Showtime) Tenma Tsukasa

(Wonderlands x Showtime) Otori Emu

(Wonderlands x Showtime) Kusanagi Nene

(Wonderlands x Showtime) Kamishiro Rui

(New Year’s With All) Tenma Tsukasa

(Balloon Presenter) Tenma Tsukasa

(Wonder Wand) Kusanagi Nene

(Reindeer Headband) Otori Emu

(The Smiles I Want to Protect) Otori Emu

(Beastly Madness) Kamishiro Rui

(Vivid Bad Squad) Shinonome Akito

(Vivid Bad Squad) Aoyagi Toya

(Vivid Bad Squad) Azusawa Kohane

(Vivid Bad Squad) Shiraishi An

(A Choice to Be Proud Of) Shinonome Akito

(Unexpected Talent?) Aoyagi Toya

(As Your Partner) Aoyagi Toya

(Sea Glass Full Of Feelings) Azusawa Kohane

(Last-Minute Dancer) Shiraishi An

(25-ji, Nightcord de.) Yoisaki Kanade

(25-ji, Nightcord de.) Asahina Mafuyu

(25-ji, Nightcord de.) Shinonome Ena

(25-ji, Nightcord de.) Akiyama Mizuki

(This Spring, With You…) Yoisaki Kanade

(Awkward Tea Time) Yoisaki Kanade

(Encounter At A Closed School) Asahina Mafuyu

(Looking Up at the Same Moon) Asahina Mafuyu

(The Staff of Guidance) Asahina Mafuyu

(Marionette Dress) Shinonome Ena

(Please, Put It Into Words) Shinonome Ena

(Trust You) Akiyama Mizuki

(Summer Night Festival) Akiyama Mizuki

One-star Project Sekai cards

(Legendary Songstress) Hatsune Miku

(Bursting With Energy!) Kagamine Rin

(Bursting With Power!) Kagamine Len

(Cool Beauty) Megurine Luka

(Red Melody) Meiko

(Cool Blue Melody) Kaito

(Beautiful Active Idol) Hinomori Shizuku

(Unyielding Idol Spirit) Momoi Airi

(Aiming To Be An Idol!) Hanasato Minori

(Former National Idol) Kiritani Haruka

(The Kind Honor Student) Mochizuki Honami

(The Ever Cheerful One) Tenma Saki

(Distant Loner) Hinomori Shiho

(Distant Yet Caring) Hoshino Ichika

(Headed For Stardom!) Tenma Tsukasa

(Sharp-Tongued and Unsociable) Kusanagi Nene

(Hyper★Positive) Otori Emu

(Carefree Prodigy) Kamishiro Rui

(Well-Known Big Shot) Shinonome Akito

(Classical Prodigy) Aoyagi Toya

(Tiny Timid Creature) Azusawa Kohane

(Charismatic Singer) Shiraishi An

(Loved By Music) Yoisaki Kanade

(The Honor Student) Asahina Mafuyu

(Social Media Obsessed Artist) Shinonome Ena

(Obsessed With Cuteness) Akiyama Mizuki

What are Project Sekai cards and how do they work?

Project Sekai cards correspond to different characters from different sub-groups. Obtaining a character’s card lets you add them to your teams for Shows, play solo Challenge Shows, level up their Practice, Skill, and Master Levels, and in some cases, unlock new costumes and hairstyles to use in Shows.

Cards come in a range of rarities, ranging from one- to four-star, and a special Birthday rank. Higher ranked cards can achieve higher Practice Levels and unlock costumes for your members to perform in. Don’t worry too much about which cards are better than others – we recommend making teams out of the characters you like the most.

You unlock the one-star cards of each character as you begin the main story for each of the six units: Virtual Singer, More More Jump!, Vivid Bad Squad, 25-ji, Nightcord de, Wonderland X Showtime, and Leo/need. Then, you unlock the 2-star unit-specific cards at the end of this story.

You can gain more cards by spending Crystals or Gacha Tickets on the various gacha banners. You can gain two-star characters and above from the gacha, with specific event four-stars receiving a higher drop rate. Birthday cards can only drop in the character-specific birthday gacha. You can also unlock event-specific two- and three-stars by spending event tokens earned through playing Solo and Co-op Shows.

Each card has unique attributes, abilities and stats that you can upgrade and view from the character menu. Here are all the details and what they mean.

Side Stories – each card comes with a Side Story about the featured character. You can unlock the first part of the story as soon as you get the card, but to view part two, your card must be at max Practice Level. Unlocking Side Stories also spends resources, but it’s worth it for some extra Crystals and some more information on your favourite characters! It also raises that card’s overall Talent score.

Attributes – all of the cards in Project Sekai fall into one of five Attribute categories: Pure, Mysterious, Happy, Cute, and Cool. You only really need to pay attention to this when there’s an event on, as one Attribute will increase the amount of event tokens you earn from Shows.

Practice Level – this is the basic level of each of the cards. Increasing the Practice Level of a card increases the Talent score, making the card perform better in Shows. three- and four-star cards reach a Practice Level cap, at which point they need to be upgraded before leveling further. Cards can be leveled using Practice Scores, or by using the card on your team in Shows.

Skill Level – each card has an individual skill that can be triggered in Shows. The Skill Level increases the effect of the Skill, and increases the overall Talent score. You can increase Skill Level by using Skill Up Scores, or spending Wish Pieces.

Mastery Level – each card can increase its Mastery Level up to five, which increases the overall Talent score. You need to spend Wish Pieces or Wish Jewels to do this, which are obtained through getting duplicates of cards. Upping the Mastery Level of four-star cards will unlock hairstyles and colour variants of their costumes.

Upgrade – you must upgrade three- and four-star cards before they can reach their max level. This also reveals a secondary card artwork, all of which are absolutely stunning. Upgrading cards requires a bunch of different materials, so you might have to grind a bit to upgrade your faves. You’ll need Coins, Miracle Gems, Gems, and Charms matching the character’s attribute.

Phew, that was a lot! But hopefully you now know everything there is to know about Project Sekai cards and their features. Remember to bookmark this page to find out when new cards are released. For more goodies, why not check out our Project Slayers codes or our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom armor guide?