PUBG Mobile download guide for Android, iOS, and PC

If you’re looking to battle royale on your Android or iPhone, our PUBG Mobile download guide can come to your aid. It may seem simple, but getting the darn thing onto your phone can be done in a myriad of ways. Whether you’re into iOS, avid for Android, or a PC powerhouse looking for that desktop dynamism, we’re here to help you on your way.

Here we go then, three different ways to download PUBG Mobile depending on your hardware. Let’s get into it.

How do I download PUBG Mobile on iOS?

To download PUBG Mobile on iOS, you have to go through Apple’s own App Store unless you jailbreak your phone (which you really shouldn’t do!). So, just follow these steps:

Head to the PUBG Mobile App Store page Hit the download button That’s it!

How do I download PUBG Mobile on Android?

The easiest way to download PUBG Mobile on Android is to follow these steps:

Head to the Google Play page Hit download That’s it!

If you’d rather not interact with Google, PUBG Mobile is available on some other app stores too, so you can just head to whichever one you prefer. Alternatively, you could also download a PUBG Mobile APK. Just download the APK, unpack it from your files, and it should be good to go.

How do I download PUBG Mobile on PC?

You could play PUBG Mobile on a PC with an emulator, which isn’t ideal. Instead, we recommend heading to BlueStacks, where there’s a great breakdown of how to get PUBG Mobile working on your desktop.

That's all we've got for our PUBG Mobile download guide.