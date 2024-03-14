To the delight of puzzle game fans everywhere, Sega has announced the Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop release date, a brand-new entry in the franchise that is exclusive to Apple Arcade. The adorable and colorful series is over 30 years old and continues to delight gamers around the world.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop lets you take the joy of matching Puyos and chaining combos on the go with a huge range of levels based on rule sets from Puyo Puyo 2 to Puyo Puyo Fever and tons of game modes. The stand-out feature is Adventure Mode, where you can meet and befriend classic characters from the franchise, rendered in beautiful 3D graphics and with a fully voiced English translation for the first time.

Not only can you expect to meet franchise staples like Arle and Schezo, but a bunch of Sonic characters are also available as part of the 24 initial unlockable cast members. Sega has plans for several future updates, so we can’t wait to see who else joins the roster. Thanks to iOS’s Game Center, you can challenge up to three others to an online battle and cement yourself as the Puyo Puyo master.

When is the Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop release date?

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop launches exclusively on Apple Arcade on April 4, 2024. You can pre-download the game right now to be one of the first to start your new puzzling adventure.

That's everything we have on the Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop release date.