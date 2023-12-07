Realme C67 5G to launch on December 14

Realme has announced the Realme C67 5G launch for December 14, arriving in India at noon local time. This release makes the upcoming smartphone the first in Realme’s budget-friendly C-series, which stands for Champion series, to come 5G ready.

As well as the launch date, the post revealing the latest handset shows off the Realme C67 5G’s design. According to the company, it’s the thinnest 5G smartphone in its class, and it is indeed slim with a 7.89mm body. This build and pricing might make the upcoming Realme device a future budget pick for our list of the best 5G phones.

Design-wise, the Realme C67 5G has a simple but appealing appearance centered around a striking circular bezel. This bezel is home to two cameras, with the primary boasting a 50MP sensor. It doesn’t look like a budget smartphone at all, which we like.

While we know the phone has 33W charging support, we don’t yet know how big the battery will be. We are also missing other key specs, including details on the chipset and storage, but there isn’t long to wait to find out, with the phone launching next Thursday.

We don't yet have details on the Realme C67 5G's global launch, and indeed if it will launch globally, but expect an announcement soon and will as ever keep you posted.