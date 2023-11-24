Realme GT5 Pro launch on for early next month in China

Realme has announced that the Realme GT5 Pro launch is on December 5 in China, while also giving us a glimpse of the super stylish-looking phone with a huge camera lens. It’s just the latest in a long line of new releases out of China, following the Xiaomi 14 and the upcoming arrival of the OnePlus 12.

“When it comes to performance, let’s jump straight to the heart of it. The heart of the #realmeGT5Pro is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This tech is only matched by its amazing Telephoto lens. All this heart talk, there’s only one question left: Will it be love at first sight?” reads the text accompanying the image shared on X. With the device using the latest Qualcomm chipset, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it perform like some of our picks for the best gaming phones.

On Wednesday this week, Realme published another teaser on X. While this one didn’t give away the launch date, it confirmed that Realme had worked with both Qualcomm and US-based software company ArcSoft on the new smartphone. This teaser also told us to expect big things from the telephoto, with Realme writing: “This really is a turning point in Telephoto Imaging.”

We also know that Realme utilizes a Sony IMX890 sensor for the hyped telephoto lens, thanks to GSM Arena. In a press release, the company said the new smartphone would: “set a new benchmark for telephoto imaging quality.”

The launch event for the GT5 Pro takes place next week, on December 5, at 14:00 CST, which is 01:00 ET or 22:00 on December 4 PT for those in the U.S.A. Realme has yet to release details on a global launch, but as always, we will keep you updated.

With that, you’re up to date on the upcoming Realme GT5 Pro launch. For more of the best smartphones out of China, check out our picks for the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.