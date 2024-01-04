Some people leave you with the overwhelming urge to hit something. Fortunately, games are an excellent outlet for this aggression, and one such game is Rebirth Champions X. The aim of the game is simple, fight some foes, kick some butt, and feel like the ultimate badass. Naturally, there are a range of characters for you to use, all of which bring something different to a fight. Our Rebirth Champions X codes list is full of messy equations that provide you with free boosts and other rewards to help you kick butt in the best way possible.

Rebirth Champions X codes

Active codes:

santa – free luck boost (new!)

– free luck boost (new!) christmas – free luck boost

– free luck boost 95m – free boost

– free boost seacave – free boost

– free boost 90m – free boost

– free boost evil – free boost

– free boost Halloween – free boost

– free boost update32 – free boost

– free boost pirate – free boost

– free boost pixel – free boost

– free boost destruction – free boost

– free boost 175kthanks – free boost

– free boost axolotls – two times click boost

– two times click boost aqua – two times click boost

– two times click boost blackhole – two times click boost

– two times click boost hacker – two double rebirth boosts

– two double rebirth boosts saturn – two double rebirth boosts

– two double rebirth boosts sun – two double click boosts

– two double click boosts tutel – two doublee rebirth boosts

– two doublee rebirth boosts shadow – three luck boosts

– three luck boosts 75m – two luck boosts

– two luck boosts fantasy – two luck boosts

– two luck boosts lab – two luck boost

– two luck boost Kraken – two luck boost

– two luck boost summer – two times luck boost

– two times luck boost 60m – two tuck boost

– two tuck boost galactic – two rebirth boosts

– two rebirth boosts alien – two luck boost

– two luck boost mars – two luck boost

– two luck boost 50m – two times luck boost

– two times luck boost hell

steampunk

175kthanks – rewards

– rewards thanksfor50k – rewards

– rewards 10mthanks – rewards

– rewards freeclicksomg – free boosts

– free boosts 5klikesthanks – free boosts

– free boosts already1500likes – free boosts

– free boosts thanks500likes – free boosts

– free boosts wow2500likes – free boosts

– free boosts RELEASE – free clicks

Expired codes:



magic

ancient

cave

moon

spooky

void

nuclear

What are Rebirth Champions X codes?

Rebirth Champions X codes are given to you by the developer, Powerful Studio, and they’re full of valuable in-game freebies. New coupons tend to become available after certain milestones are hit, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest goodies.

How do I redeem Rebirth Champions X codes?

Redeeming Rebirth Champions X codes is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Roblox

Open Rebirth Champions X

Hit the shop button

Enter your code into the box

Hit enter

Enjoy your freebie!

