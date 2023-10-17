Roblox promo codes and how to redeem them October 2023

Roblox is an excellent game for self-expression, and Roblox promo codes give you handy freebies. Not only does the platform allow you to make your own experiences, join hangouts, and make friends with like-minded people, but it also gives you the option to completely customize your avatar however you want. However, dressing your avatar up can cost a lot of Robux.

Roblox promo codes October 2023

Here are all the new Roblox promo codes:

SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

– Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

– The Bird Says shoulder pet StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat (Island of Move code)

– Hustle Hat (Island of Move code) GetMoving – Speedy Shades (Island of Move code)

– Speedy Shades (Island of Move code) SettingTheStage – Build It Backpack (Island of Move code)

– Build It Backpack (Island of Move code) WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion (Island of Move code)

– Crystalline Companion (Island of Move code) VictoryLap – Cardio Cans (Island of Move code)

– Cardio Cans (Island of Move code) DIY – Kinetic Staff (Island of Move code)

– Kinetic Staff (Island of Move code) FXArtist – Artist Backpack (Mansion of Wonder code)

– Artist Backpack (Mansion of Wonder code) ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist (Mansion of Wonder code)

– Ghastly Aura waist (Mansion of Wonder code) ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders (Mansion of Wonder code)

– Tomes of the Magus shoulders (Mansion of Wonder code) Glimmer – Head Slime accessory (Mansion of Wonder code)

– Head Slime accessory (Mansion of Wonder code) Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist (Mansion of Wonder code)

How do I redeem Roblox promo codes?

It’s easy to use your Roblox redeem codes, simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Head on over to the Roblox code redeem page

Log in to your Roblox account

Type or paste in your code

Push redeem

Enjoy the freebies!

What are Roblox Promo codes?

Roblox promo codes get you free stuff in Roblox; typically cosmetics that you can equip on your avatar to help them stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for more free Roblox goodies, we have heaps of code guides for specific games – be sure to check them out in our Roblox game codes list.

Are there any Roblox free Robux codes?

Unfortunately, there are no official free Robux codes, and we strongly advise against using third-party sites that claim there are. If you’re strapped for in-game cash and don’t want to splash out on gift cards, you can head over to our Roblox free Robux guide.

