Redmi K Series features the new K70E with Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip

Redmi, a sub-brand of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, has confirmed that its new high-end Redmi K Series phone, the K70E, is launching before the end of November, together with the K70 and K70 Pro. Excitingly, the brand has confirmed the new smartphone utilizes the Dimensity 8300 SoC, giving us our first look at the Ultra version of the chip.

The teaser campaign started today on Redmi’s official account on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, and has seen several posts spotted and reported on by GSM Arena. The chip listed by Redmi on the teasers is the Dimensity 8300 Ultra, a chipset we’ve been anticipating for a while now. Considering the Dimensity 8300 powers some of the best gaming phones on the market, we’re expecting incredible performance from the follow-up.

In the teasers, Redmi highlights the K70E’s points in AnTuTu testing – 1,526,328, which points towards excellent performance from the prototype. The company also claims that at 25 degrees Celsius, after an hour of gaming, the phone operates at 58.86 FPS, so we can see that the company is targeting gamers with this launch.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a launch of our time if AI wasn’t a feature – Redmi promises generative AI on the K70E, which looks to become the norm for phones in 2024. The phone is confirmed to arrive, in China at least, before the month is out, alongside the K70 and K70 Pro. As we’ve only seen teasers for the phone via Weibo, we would suggest that Redmi is releasing the K Series in China first, with a rollout to other markets to follow, but time will tell.

With that, you're up to date on the upcoming arrival of the Redmi K Series, including the high-tech K70E.