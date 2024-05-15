Take a (short) trip down memory lane for the Roblox Classic event

Everyone’s favorite blocky masterpiece is gearing up to present Roblox The Classic, a brand-new event that’s due to bring back some familiar and much-loved titles, in a perfectly cubey hit of pure nostalgia. Looking back on fond memories of simpler mechanics and chunky visuals, we’re as excited as everyone else at the prospect of playing some old-school Roblox like the good ol’ days.

The Classic event will take place on May 23, 2024, which was confirmed in an official Twitter post from the game’s social media page. The teaser trailer unveiled several easter eggs that hint to what we can expect from The Classic event, but fans on Twitter have already started to question the line-up of games.

Because, what exactly does ‘classic’ mean? With the roster featuring games such as Blade Ball and Toilet Tower Defense, both of which are less than a year old, and even the ‘older’ titles like Livetopia, that are only a couple of years young, where exactly does ‘classic’ come into it? Sure, Adopt Me! is fast approaching its tenth birthday, but there’s a far bigger reason as to why it’s featured in the new event – it’s one of the most popular titles on the platform.

We can understand why fans are questioning some of the choices Roblox is making with its events, considering how the last one, The Hunt, went down like a lead balloon. With other huge gaming franchises like Fortnite finding huge success with the likes of Fortnite OG, it’s understandable that Roblox wants to get a piece of the nostalgia pie. But the list of featured experiences in the Classic event makes us question just how tasty that pie is going to be.

Here’s the speculated list of featured games in the Roblox Classic Event:

Adopt Me

Restaurant Tycoon 2

Blade Ball

Livetopia

Tower Defense Simulator

Bedwars

Gunfight Arena

Toilet Tower Defense

We say all of this with a hefty pinch of salt between our blocky fingers, however, because we’re still super excited to check out exactly what’s on offer in the new Roblox event. Despite our misgivings, and like the majority of the Roblox player base, we’ll be front and center regardless. We’d have loved to see the likes of Jailbreak or The Strongest Battlegrounds featured, but some of these older and much-loved experiences aren’t even being updated any longer, and so it stands to reason that Roblox at least wants to deliver actively playable titles.

