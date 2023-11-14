Epic Games’ colorful battle royale broke its standard season rotation to bring us Fortnite OG, but what exactly is it? We’re here to break down exactly what Fortnite’s OG season entails and how to get involved. Make sure you act fast as this limited-time event might disappear before you know it.

Right, time to dive from the Battle Bus into Fortnite’s OG season.

What is Fortnite OG?

Fortnite OG is a limited-time season that revisits maps from several of Chapter One’s seasons. It starts with Season Five and ends with Season X, bringing long-time players on a nostalgia trip and introducing newer fans to how the game used to look.

As well as changing up the map, the Fortnite OG season brings back a bunch of old weapons, vehicles, and items to complete the experience. There’s even a Battle Pass for this event, even though it’s a bit shorter than your average Fortnite season.

When can I play Fortnite OG?

Fortnite’s OG season runs from November 3 to December 2, 2023. Each week the map changes to revisit a different era of Chapter One in this order:

November 3 – 9: Season Five

November 9 – 16: Season Six

November 16 – 23: Seasons Seven and Eight

November 23 – December 2: Seasons Nine and X

Fortnite OG ends on December 2, 2023, so make sure you jump back in before it’s gone.

