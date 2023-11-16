Roblox Investor Day talks security, performance, and monetization

November marks the third annual Investor Day for Roblox, giving us a two-hour stream packed with information on the company’s performance, what its next plans are, and what’s changing on the platform.

You can watch the stream in its entirety here, or look up a transcript, but we’ve picked out some of the good stuff to highlight for you.

First things first, there’s a new universal desktop app launching this week for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, to bring PC platforms in line with the existing mobile app where players can edit games and avatars in the app instead of on a web page. This comes with extended mobile coverage, as well.

There are some monetization changes coming. Suggestions on pricing will be added so that creators can have some guidance on how much to charge when listing their creations.

The other helpful update is that Roblox is consistently upgrading account security – and for a service receiving over 2.9 billion logins this year alone, that’s an absolute must. This all comes with constant performance improvements, and deeper analysis into Roblox’s consumer base to inform future decisions.

Right, well, that’s all very good news, but here’s something better – there are new Radiant Residents codes, Blade Ball codes, and Death Ball codes available right now.